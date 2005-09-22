Mojave Airport has been renamed in honour of Burt Rutan:

[...] At the first 2022 Mojave Air and Space Port board meeting on Jan. 18, directors voted unanimously to approve a resolution officially changing the name of the airport by adding the Rutan name. During discussions at the meeting, it was said that introduction of the new name will be done gradually. General Manager/CEO Todd Lindner said, "The plan is to start with the items most visible to the public, such as the monument signs at the entrances of the airport."

According to the staff report, "Adding the Rutan name to the facility would recognize aerospace designer Burt Rutan and record-setting brother Dick. Their aviation achievements have played a key role in the evolution of the aerospace industry and the success of the Mojave Air and Space Port organization.

"Many thanks to Lindner for working with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) to accomplish the mission of putting 'Rutan Field' on the Aeronautical Chart with the Mojave Air and Space Port name."

[...] Rutan's last design to fly was the Rutan SkiGull, an all-terrain float plane designed to be able to fly from California to Hawaii and land and take off on rough water, assisted by two electric motors.