The closest experience we have to these major account migrations is the Google handling of Nest accounts in 2019. That was (and still is) a very bumpy road. After years of coexistence following Google's Nest acquisition in 2014, Google decided to kill Nest accounts after five years and migrate everyone to a Google account. You weren't forced to switch, but not switching only meant a slow death of your account, since you weren't allowed to add new devices and wouldn't get any new features. The account move ended up changing a lot about how Nest works and what Nest works with, introducing regressions like the loss of location-based thermostat control for several months, breaking existing compatibility with third-party apps, and the death of the "Works with Nest" ecosystem. This also marked the end of Google's siloing of Nest data from all of Google's other data collection.

[...] So far, the only difference we've seen from the Google/Fitbit team-up is the Fitbit branding giving way to "Fitbit by Google" branding. If we follow history's example and assume Google doesn't learn from its mistakes, Fitbit's transition maps very nicely to Nest's. We imagine the Fitbit app and website being hit with the same "not invented here" stick and Google Fit taking over as the new Fitbit companion app (Google Fit no longer has a functional website). Fitbit has a lot of integration with other services, but that will probably need to be transitioned to some Google API like the Google Fit API instead. Naturally, that will involve some functionality surviving, some functionality being completely lost, and some developers being unwilling to make the jump and re-code previously working integrations. Buckle up!