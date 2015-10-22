Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Horrible Bosses Cause 'Race to the Bottom' - Study

posted by janrinok on Sunday October 16, @09:18AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the if-you-ever-get-annoyed-you-can-be-self-employed dept.
Business

hubie writes:

Research suggests behaviour of co-workers can mirror hostility of their leaders:

A new study has found that hostile behaviours from "abusive" bosses can lead to co-workers adopting similar behaviour, leading to a toxic atmosphere of insecurity and exhaustion in the workplace.

[...] Examples of hostile behaviour in the workplace considered by the researchers included use of inappropriate language, sexual harassment, outbursts, humiliation and misuse of power.

[...] The study also reported an association between experiencing hostile behaviour from leaders and emotional exhaustion and job insecurity, suggesting that mistreatment from peers can damage employees' confidence in their job and their role within an organisation.

[...] Co-author Dr Nadeem Khalid, Senior Lecturer in Entrepreneurship and Strategy at ARU, said:

It's clear from our study that hostile behaviour at the top of a workplace is not only likely to be damaging to individuals in terms of their emotional exhaustion and job security, it is also likely to encourage other employees to act in unethical ways, creating a toxic environment across the entire organisation.

That effluent flows downhill perhaps isn't too surprising, but do you think the converse is true, or is it really the case that nice guys finish last?

Journal Reference:
Miao Li, Ammar Ahmed, Obed Rashdi Syed, et al., Impact of abusive leader behavior on employee job insecurity: A mediating roles of emotional exhaustion and abusive peer behavior, Front Psychol, 2022. DOI: 10.3389/fpsyg.2022.947258

Original Submission


«  Robots Monitor The Environmental Impact Of The Nord Stream Gas Leak
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Horrible Bosses Cause 'Race to the Bottom' - Study | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.