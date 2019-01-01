Delta Airlines is gearing up to make in-flight wifi completely free for most passengers beginning within the next year, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal which cites multiple unnamed sources.

[...] In-flight wifi is notoriously bad, though improving. It's historically been so unreliable that, earlier this year, the federal government had to step in to force airlines to refund customers when the internet craps out mid-air. [...]

If Delta stops charging for the service, it wouldn't be the first airline to do so. Notably, JetBlue offers unlimited wifi, free for all passengers. And many other international carriers offer the service to select customers or under certain circumstances and limitations.

[...] However, Delta is the second largest airline in the world, by number of flights, and would be the biggest to offer unrestricted cost-free internet on its planes.