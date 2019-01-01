Stories
In-Flight Wifi May Soon Cost Nothing on Delta Flights

posted by hubie on Thursday December 29, @03:47AM
The carrier first tested free wireless internet access on its planes in 2019, but now could make the change permanent:

Delta Airlines is gearing up to make in-flight wifi completely free for most passengers beginning within the next year, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal which cites multiple unnamed sources.

[...] In-flight wifi is notoriously bad, though improving. It's historically been so unreliable that, earlier this year, the federal government had to step in to force airlines to refund customers when the internet craps out mid-air. [...]

If Delta stops charging for the service, it wouldn't be the first airline to do so. Notably, JetBlue offers unlimited wifi, free for all passengers. And many other international carriers offer the service to select customers or under certain circumstances and limitations.

[...] However, Delta is the second largest airline in the world, by number of flights, and would be the biggest to offer unrestricted cost-free internet on its planes.

Would free Wi-Fi tip the scales for you when choosing which carrier you want to book a trip on?

