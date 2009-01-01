from the can-it-be-hacked-faster-than-it-boots? dept.
The system takes 28 minutes to boot up but it can multitask:
Could one run a modern Windows operating system on a CPU with such a low clock speed? Developer and popular YouTuber NTDEV has proven that you can, booting and using Windows 7, which launched in 2009, on a Pentium-S processor that was downclocked to just 5 MHz. That's a full 995 MHz below the 2009-era OS's 1-GHz minimum requirement. The test system also had just 128MB of RAM, which is way short of Windows 7's 1GB minimum requirement.
In a YouTube video[...], NTDEV shows the system, which is actually a virtual machine running in the 86Box emulator[...], boot up into Windows 7 Ultimate, launch a program which shows its 5.00 MHz clock speed and even run Notepad. By the way, if you follow the sped-up time counter in the video, you'll note that it takes more than 28 minutes for the Windows 7 desktop to appear!
In the video, you can see NTDEV power on his virtual machine which POSTs as a Pentium-S running at 50 MHz with a 128MB of RAM. However, it has been downclocked to 5 MHz, a low speed which NTDEV told us he achieved by editing 86Box's source code.
[...] Now that he's gotten Windows 7 to run at 5 MHz (or even 3 MHz with less to do), NTDEV says he's looking at ways to get Windows 10 or Windows 11 to run on a processor that's slower than 1 GHz. He's already managed to get Windows XP to run at just 1 MHz[...].
(Score: 2) by Ox0000 on Thursday December 29, @01:43PM
First off, that's friggin' amazing!
Second:
Isn't that about the same time it takes a Win11 on the latest intel chip to become functional upon booting and then sending all its telemetry to the mothership, pulling the daily
borkupdates, coercing your into making edge your default browser, and expanding the start menu to serve you ads?
I wouldn't know, I don't actively install malware on my devices...