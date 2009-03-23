New employees who start a job feeling undertrained and disconnected from their work environment are far more likely to quit than those who have a good onboarding experience.

With the unemployment rate lower than it has been in decades — even more so in technology fields — job candidates more often than not field multiple offers. So, if the onramp to a new job is bumpy, they're far more likely to reconsider staying with the organization, even in the short term.

According to research firm Gartner, 63% of new hires are satisfied with their onboarding experience. A recent survey by payroll and human resources provider Paychex showed onboarding experience affected how quickly they would quit after taking a position.

The survey of about 1,000 Americans by Paychex, released last month, found half (50%) of newly hired employeesplan to quit soon.

[...] Among the percentage of remote workers who said they're likely to leave their current job soon, 88% described their latest onboarding experience as boring, 78% called it confusing, and 74% saw it as a failure. On-site and hybrid employees fare better; only 36% of them viewed the onboarding process as confusing.

Remote workers are most likely to feel disoriented (60%) and devalued (52%) after onboarding, the survey found.

[...] Without a streamlined and supportive process, employees can be left frustrated, she said, which can muddle a new hire's first experience in a new position and affect their morale.

[...] "You need a two-way connection where they're not only learning about the company, but the company [is] learning about the employee and tailoring the onboarding experience to them. In that, they're also learning what the new hire brings to the table," Kohn said. "It works a lot better when a new hire comes in and sees a manager and a team already recognizes [that the new hire] brings strengths to the table."