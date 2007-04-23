How to update copyright: Nigeria shows the way for Africa – and the world:
This battle over [copyright] moves to adopt an open-ended fair dealing based on the US approach, rather than one with a limited list of permitted exceptions and limitations, is an important one that is happening all around the world. Open-ended fair use is clearly more helpful for dealing with developments in technology that were never envisaged when old copyright laws were drawn up. They allow at least a basic flexibility in the way that copyright is applied, for example online.
Once again, the current resistance to countries adopting fair use or open norms is the result of the copyright industry refusing to allow any legal developments that favour the public or indeed anyone except themselves. A good example of the fierce battles being fought is South Africa, where President Ramaphosa sent the Copyright Amendment Bill back to Parliament after it was passed, largely because of lobbying by copyright supporters against its fair use provisions.
Nigeria's new law is important because the country is already a leader in Africa, and is predicted to become one of the world's top economies. What happens in Nigeria matters, because it sets an important precedent for other rising nations looking to update their outdated copyright laws to maximise the benefits of the digital world by adopting open norms.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bradley13 on Saturday April 08, @11:56AM (1 child)
More fair use - that's great. Any step to weaken copyright is good.
Fundamentally, of course, the world needs to go back to the original purpose: Give initial creators a fair chance to profit from their work, before putting it in the public domain. A fair chance used to be 14 years. Given the speed of modern society, a reduction to 7 years might be fair.
If you write a book, or create a song, or paint a picture, or whatever: taking all the income for 7 years seems fair. During that time, you need to create something else.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Saturday April 08, @12:09PM
Sadly, the "you" there loses out to the megacorporations because the legislation they have bought is not about encouraging creation but about locking in already produced content on behalf of said megacorporations. Glyn Moody's book, Walled Culture [walledculture.org], is available as a free-of-charge e-book. Or you can order a paper copy from your book shop. It goes into a lot of detail about how the megacorporations are able to cheat the actual creators out of nearly all the money. It gets worse and worse. Another book worth reading on the topic is Chokepoint capitalism by Rebecca Giblin and Cory Doctorow, which focuses a bit more on the monopoly and monopsony components of the ripoff of creators.
They play hardball and have the full help of the congressmen which they have bought and paid for. Even large studios feel it. Studio Ghibli couldn't get a foot in the door and eventually was pressured to sell to Disney. Disney was also after the muppets so hard and for so long that their abuse may have in effect killed Jim Henson [independent.co.uk].
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.