The RUT-240 from Teltonika networks is a small and fairly inexpensive 4G router which is commonly used to provide internet connectivity for remote devices that are either in locations without regular fixed-line broadband, or where high availability is required. Think smart meters, monitoring systems, and so on.

In the case of high availability, the RUT-240 is connected in line with a conventional internet router, and it's own cellular connection is only used when a lack of connectivity is detected. Both of these configurations often involve the use of a special SIM card, to which the cellular operator has provisioned a static, public IP address, thus allowing inbound connections to the connected remote devices, (as well as access to the router itself for configuration and admin purposes).

[...T]oday we're going to use our RUT-240 for a completely different purpose. No special SIM required, and we're not going to be travelling out in to the wilds either. Just a regular pre-paid SIM, and the normal office surroundings.

Instead, we'll be exploring the use of this router as a backup connection for an existing OpenBSD-based router, or even - within limits - as a replacement for fixed line broadband. This latter option might make sense on a short term basis in a new office that hasn't been fully connected yet, or in a temporary office in an awkward location where DSL or fibre isn't available. Attending a conference, but all the decent hotels are fully booked? Stuck on a boat in dry dock? Not a problem!