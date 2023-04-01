The National Academies call for the US to be smart about new reactor designs:
"The race against climate change is both a marathon and a sprint," declares a new report from the US National Academies of Science. While we need to start decarbonizing immediately with the tech we have now—the sprint—the process will go on for decades, during which technology that's still in development could potentially play a critical role.
The technology at issue in the report is a new generation of nuclear reactors based on different technology; they're smaller and easier to build, and they could potentially use different coolants. The next generation of designs is working to avoid the delays and cost overruns that are crippling attempts to build additional reactors both here and overseas. But their performance in the real world will remain an unknown until next decade at the earliest, placing them squarely in the "marathon" portion of the race.
The new report focuses on what the US should do to ensure that the new generation of designs has a chance to be evaluated on its merits.
Most of the next generation of nuclear power designs fall into the category of what are termed small modular reactors (SMRs). These designs have two emphases: They are modular and could potentially be mass-produced, and they focus on inherent safety. Combined, these factors will theoretically allow for rapid and cheap production of reactors and a far lower footprint for the supporting power plant where the reactors are installed.
Many of them generate power by boiling water. But some use more unusual coolants, such as gas, molten salt, or liquid sodium. Every one of them, however, shares a critical feature: They haven't been built. All the expectations we might have about their costs, electricity production, and so forth are estimates. The only approved small modular design will first be incorporated into a power plant at the end of the decade—if everything goes well. Some other companies plan to be ready to go into production sooner, but their designs aren't yet approved.
While these designs are unlikely to compete on cost with renewables, they have a number of potential uses once the low-hanging fruit of decarbonization has been picked. These include helping with managing the intermittency of renewables, providing heat for hard-to-decarbonize industrial processes, and even desalination or the production of hydrogen (either for direct use or for the production of synthetic fuels).
The report acknowledges that the potential utility of next-generation designs is completely up in the air, noting that it will depend on "the evolution of energy policy, comparative economics with other energy technologies, the challenge of building plants on budget and on schedule, future energy demand and the structure of the grid, societal preferences, and the prospect of using nuclear energy for purposes beyond electricity generation."