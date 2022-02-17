The majority of the young people interviewed told us they were only taught the basics about consent—along the lines of "no means no, and yes means yes." As interviewee Miles* (17) told us:

"It's always broadly talked about [...] but it's never actually talked about what it means and what it actually is."

Nicola (16) added:

"It was more just like if someone says 'no," 'stop' or things like that and if you don't like it say 'no' and things instead of the depths of it."

Consent is complex, so teaching it without necessary detail or context can have devastating results. Some young people may feel unable to say "no" safely in unwanted sexual experiences, and others are genuinely unaware a sexual act occurring, may not be consensual.

At the same time, teens also felt like the focus was on consent at the expense of other information and topics. As Tiffany (14) said,

"The whole thing is consent, 'cos that's such a big thing nowadays [...] we haven't been taught about sex."

Interviewees also felt current sex education was overwhelmingly fear-based and focused on safety. As 15-year-old Lauren explained, she and her classmates had been taught "what could go wrong and not anything else."

"They talk more about sexual violence and sexual assault than they do about sex itself and the benefits of sex and pleasure [...]. It makes it feel like it's bad to have sex and that there's no pleasure in it and it's harmful."

The focus was on risk and biological aspects also left many students confused in terms of how to navigate real-life sexual scenarios safely. As Caris (15) explained:

"It's hard not knowing what to do and where to put yourself and how to move and all of that. It's hard for teenagers and they don't feel comfortable going to their parents."

Warren (17) said this meant teenagers were going online to find more information.

"The lack of education causes the younger generation to resort to online personal education therefore resulting in more negative or destructive sexual encounters."

This echoes a 2021–22 national survey, which found 95% of young Australians thought sex education was an important part of the curriculum. But only 24.8% said their most recent class was "very" or "extremely" relevant to them.

Young people interviewed also felt like their educators did not have enough training to be teaching about relationships and sexuality, which is taught as part of health and physical education from the first year of school to Year 10. As Nicola said,

"It's strange they have sport teachers teaching it, it's not a designated teacher for that program. I think it makes a lot more sense if it's someone who actually is knowledgeable."

[...] There's a common misconception that discussing sex encourages young people to have sex earlier. However, research suggests the opposite and information can actually delay sexual activity. Recent research also shows Australian parents want schools to tackle sex and relationships in more detail and from an early age.

Ultimately, schools need to be able to listen to the concerns of teens to meet their real needs around sex education in ways that are healthy, safe and relevant.