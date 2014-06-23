Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Autonomous Waymo car runs over dog in San Francisco

posted by mrpg on Thursday June 15, @03:00PM   Printer-friendly
from the begun-the-fido-and-robots-wars-they-have dept.
/dev/random Software

Freeman writes:

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2023/06/autonomous-waymo-car-runs-over-dog-in-san-francisco/

One of Alphabet's Waymo autonomous cars has killed a pet dog. TechCrunch spotted the public report of the incident, which says one of the Waymo Jaguar I-Pace cars ran over a dog in San Francisco while in autonomous mode with a safety driver behind the wheel.

[...] On May 21 in San Francisco, a small dog ran in front of one of our vehicles with an autonomous specialist present in the driver's seat, and, unfortunately, contact was made. The investigation is ongoing, however the initial review confirmed that the system correctly identified the dog which ran out from behind a parked vehicle but was not able to avoid contact.

[...] The incident is Waymo's first reported fatality.

Original Submission


«  Hackers Can Steal Cryptographic Keys by Video-recording Power LEDs 60 Feet Away
This discussion was created by mrpg (5708) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Autonomous Waymo car runs over dog in San Francisco | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by Snospar on Thursday June 15, @03:04PM

    by Snospar (5366) Subscriber Badge on Thursday June 15, @03:04PM (#1311576)

    Check the windshield and the rest of the front of the car it will be covered in many, many fatalities. None as big as a pet dog of course.

    --
    Huge thanks to all the Soylent volunteers without whom this community (and this post) would not be possible.

  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday June 15, @03:56PM

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Thursday June 15, @03:56PM (#1311584) Journal

    Bumper stickers in San Francisco:

    Ordinary car: I brake for animals

    Waymo car: I break fur animals

    --
    Young people won't believe you if you say you're older than Google. (born before 1998-09-03)
(1)