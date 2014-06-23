from the begun-the-fido-and-robots-wars-they-have dept.
One of Alphabet's Waymo autonomous cars has killed a pet dog. TechCrunch spotted the public report of the incident, which says one of the Waymo Jaguar I-Pace cars ran over a dog in San Francisco while in autonomous mode with a safety driver behind the wheel.
[...] On May 21 in San Francisco, a small dog ran in front of one of our vehicles with an autonomous specialist present in the driver's seat, and, unfortunately, contact was made. The investigation is ongoing, however the initial review confirmed that the system correctly identified the dog which ran out from behind a parked vehicle but was not able to avoid contact.
[...] The incident is Waymo's first reported fatality.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Snospar on Thursday June 15, @03:04PM
Check the windshield and the rest of the front of the car it will be covered in many, many fatalities. None as big as a pet dog of course.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday June 15, @03:56PM
Bumper stickers in San Francisco:
Ordinary car: I brake for animals
Waymo car: I break fur animals
