Plastic production is skyrocketing, pushing microplastic pollution to dangerous new levels:
Not even the Arctic Ocean is immune to the incessant growth of microplastic pollution. In a new study that analyzed sediment core samples, researchers quantified how many of the particles have been deposited since the early 1930s. As scientists have shown elsewhere, the team found that microplastic contamination in the Arctic has been growing exponentially and in lockstep with the growth of plastic production—which is now up to a trillion pounds a year, with the global amount of plastic waste projected to triple by 2060.
These researchers analyzed the seawater and sediment in the western part of the Arctic Ocean, which makes up 13 percent of its total area. But in just that region, they calculated that 210,000 metric tons of microplastic, or 463 million pounds, have accumulated in the water, sea ice, and sediment layers that have built up since the 1930s. In their study, published last week in the journal Science Advances, they cataloged 19 synthetic polymer types in three forms: fragments, fibers, and sheets. That reflects a dizzying array of microplastic sources, including fragments from broken bottles and bags and microfibers from synthetic clothing.
Overall, the team found that microplastic levels have been doubling in Arctic Ocean sediments every 23 years. That mirrors a previous study of ocean sediments off the coast of Southern California, which found concentrations to be doubling every 15 years. Other researchers have found an exponential rise in contamination in urban lake sediments.
[...] The atmosphere, too, is increasingly infested with microplastics. By one calculation, the equivalent of hundreds of millions of disintegrated plastic bottles could be falling on the United States alone. A study of a peatland area in the Pyrenees found that in the 1960s, less than five atmospheric microplastics were being deposited per square meter of land each day. It's now more like 180.
This new Arctic paper "helps to show that any increase in production is matched in the environment," says Steve Allen, a microplastics researcher at the Ocean Frontiers Institute who did the peatland study. "And as more research into human exposure comes to light, I believe the increase will also be shown in human bodies."
[...] This burden on ecosystems is why environmentalists and scientists are calling for the United Nations plastics treaty, which is currently in negotiations, to include a dramatic cap on production. In March, researchers provided hints that a cap could produce quick results: They found that although ocean microplastic levels have skyrocketed over the past 20 years, they actually fluctuated between 1990 and 2005—perhaps due to the effectiveness of a 1988 international agreement that limited plastic pollution from ships.
Kim writes that the new paper is another data point in favor of production limits: "This strongly supports the urgent need of globally concerted vigorous action to substantially reduce the plastic ocean input, and thus to protect the Arctic environment."
Journal Reference:
Seung-Kyu Kim, Ji-Su Kim, So-Young Kim, et al., Arctic Ocean sediments as important current and future sinks for marine microplastics missing in the global microplastic budget, SciAdv, 2023. DOI: https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.add2348
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday July 11, @02:08PM
What if we had more government . . . uh, um . . .
regulationoversight? Yeah, that's a safer word that doesn't paint me as an authoritarian communist.
Maybe capitalism should not be allowed to run lose with no restraints of any kind. No boundaries all the way out to the end of the universe. Free to do whatever is most profitable. Consequences be damned.
After all, compare our wonderful American
death carehealth care system for the profit of a few.
Maybe we should not be drowning in microplastics? Once upon a time, it was possible to build things without so much plastic. It was possible to have soft drinks without plastic.
Question: is there some technological fix for microplastics I am missing?
Eventually Bill Gates will own all farmland and Suborbital Jeff will own all houses.