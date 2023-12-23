The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has, after years of voicing its intent, officially submitted an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking surrounding anti-drunk-driving technology. This marks the first formal salvo in its bid to ensure every new vehicle sold in America comes with some form of built-in inebriation detection and possibly an interlock that prevents the car from being driven if the driver is determined to be impaired.

Alcohol-related vehicle crashes are among the leading cause of injury and death on America's roadways, which already have seen a precipitous backsliding in term of safety in recent years. After decades of progress reducing roadway deaths, America has seen car-related fatalities soar, leaving policymakers stumped and scrambling for solutions.

[...] Per NHTSA's notice: "This document initiates rulemaking that would gather the information necessary to develop performance requirements and require that new passenger motor vehicles be equipped with advanced drunk and impaired driving prevention technology through a new Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS)." The agency adds that:

"The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Bipartisan Infrastructure Law or BIL) directs NHTSA to issue a final rule establishing a Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) that requires new passenger vehicles to have 'advanced drunk and impaired driving prevention technology' by 2024. The BIL also provides that an FMVSS should be issued only if it meets the requirements of the National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act."