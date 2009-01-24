from the hats-off-to-cory dept.
The American Dialect Society has chosen the neologism "enshittification" as its 2023 word of the year:
The term enshittification became popular in 2023 after it was used in a blog post by author Cory Doctorow, who used it to describe how digital platforms can become worse and worse. "Here is how platforms die: first, they are good to their users; then they abuse their users to make things better for their business customers; finally, they abuse those business customers to claw back all the value for themselves. Then, they die. I call this enshittification," Doctorow wrote on his Pluralistic blog.
Presiding at the Jan. 6 voting session were Ben Zimmer, chair of the ADS New Words Committee and language columnist for the Wall Street Journal, and Dr. Kelly Elizabeth Wright of Virginia Tech, data czar of the New Words Committee. "Enshittification is a sadly apt term for how our online lives have become gradually degraded," Zimmer said. "From the time that it first appeared in Doctorow's posts and articles, the word had all the markings of a successful neologism, being instantly memorable and adaptable to a variety of contexts."
The term was first seen over at Cory Doctorow's current blog, Pluralistic. It is a form of rent-seeking also known as platform decay.
Previously:
(2023) Enshittification Everywhere. Your Car, Your Phone, Your Tractor, Your Computer...
Related Stories
Companies are willing to make their products less reliable, less attractive, less safe and less resilient in pursuit of rents.
https://pluralistic.net/2023/07/24/rent-to-pwn/
Forget F1: the only car race that matters now is the race to turn your car into a digital extraction machine, a high-speed inkjet printer on wheels, stealing your private data as it picks your pocket. Your car's digital infrastructure is a costly, dangerous nightmare – but for automakers in pursuit of postcapitalist utopia, it's a dream they can't give up on.
[...] Don't drive a cab, create Uber and extract value from every driver and rider. Better still: don't found Uber, invest in Uber options and extract value from the people who invest in Uber. Even better, invest in derivatives of Uber options and extract value from people extracting value from people investing in Uber, who extract value from drivers and riders.
Go meta.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday January 10, @03:10AM (1 child)
... enfuckening? Denotes an intention behind (yes, always from behind in this case), while enshittification may just happen.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFiw2jMy-0
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 10, @03:29AM
Perhaps.
But consider that shit keeps on happening (unless you are on a starvation diet).
Fucking is somewhat optional...
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Wednesday January 10, @03:57AM
https://liberalarts.vt.edu/departments-and-schools/department-of-english/faculty/kelly-elizabeth-wright.html [vt.edu]
let's talk about midwits at all levels of academia, doing nothing useful. making up words where other words already exist that convey the meaning quite well. writing about social justice. go get real jobs.