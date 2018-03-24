from the krautrock dept.
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), which aims to promote world peace and security through international cooperation in education, arts, sciences, and culture, has added Berlin's techno scene to its cultural heritage list.
According to UNESCO, intangible cultural heritage refers to mainly cultural forms of expression, which are directly linked to human creativity and traditions, and which people pass those on through generations and are constantly evolving.
This includes practices, rituals, knowledge, skills and performing arts such as music, dance and theater, which are meant to be preserved and kept alive.
"Kraftwerk and African-American DJs and producers like Underground Resistance from Detroit, made a significant contribution to the creation and spread of techno culture," said Leichsenring.
- – Berlin techno on Germany's intangible cultural heritage list, Deutsche Welle
And
Techno is a fundamental part of the city, according to Peter Kirn, a Berlin-based DJ and music producer. In 2021 he told the Observer: "In other cities, people wouldn't accept music that's really hard or weird and full of synthesisers and really brutal, distorted drum machines. You can't play that at peak hour in a club, let alone over lunch. And here it's totally acceptable to play that over lunch.
And
Over the course of the 1980s, the Berlin club scene developed into one of the world's leading centres of the beloved techno subculture of the time.
The electronic music genre in particular became a kind of soundtrack to the years following German reunification, symbolised by legendary clubs such as Tresor, which opened in 1991, and the annual Love Parade.
- – Berlin's techno scene added to UNESCO World Heritage list, The Local DE.
Previously:
(2020) Florian Schneider, Kraftwerk Co-Founder, Dies Aged 73
(2016) German Federal Constitutional Court: Artistic Freedom Sometimes Takes Precedence Over Copyright
Related Stories
Today, the German Federal Constitutional Court decided that under certain conditions, artistic freedom can take precedence over copyright.
As dw.com reports, the specific case the court was about sampling two seconds of a Kraftwerk song without permission:
The legal dispute originated when electro-pop legends Kraftwerk complained, angered at [musician Moses] Pelham "sampling" a two-second segment of the 1977 track "Metall auf Metall" and using it on an endless loop for rapper Sabrina Setlur's song. Initially, Kraftwerk won an injunction from Germany's top criminal court (the BGH) - prompting Pelham to use his only remaining recourse for appeal and to apply for the Constitutional Court to reconsider the verdict.
In particular,
The court ruled that composers can, under certain conditions, incorporate external audio clips into their own music without asking permission and do not have to pay royalties. If the copyright infringement is only "marginal," the court said, then artistic freedom takes precedence over the intellectual property rights of the original musician.
Florian Schneider, Kraftwerk Co-Founder, Dies Aged 73
As well as being forefathers of the synthpop that would dominate the 1980s and beyond, the title track of Trans-Europe Express was sampled in 1982 by Afrika Bambaataa & the Soul Sonic Force for one of the earliest hip-hop hits, Planet Rock, while Computer World was hugely influential on the house and techno music that emerged from Chicago and Detroit that decade.
https://www.theguardian.com/music/2020/may/06/florian-schneider-kraftwerk-co-founder-dies-aged-73
The German band he helped found toyed with ideas about technology and society, leaving a profound mark on rock, dance music and hip-hop.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/06/arts/music/florian-schneider-kraftwerk-dead.html
Kraftwerk won a lifetime achievement Grammy award in 2014 and the Grammy for best electronic/dance album (for live album "3-D The Catalogue") in 2018. Last fall, the band was nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
https://eu.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/music/2020/05/06/reports-kraftwerk-co-founder-florian-schneider-dies-73/5175586002/