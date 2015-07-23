from the when-Radio-Shack-was-useful dept.
In this day and age with the bewildering availability of electronics readily available, deciding on a project to embark on can be paralyzing. This sentiment was best summed up recently in this Hacker News comment on an article announcing the CHIP Pro:
I have the chip, esp8266, rpi, teensies, trinkets, arduinos... I studied electronics principles and built various circuits.. yet I have no idea what I can practically use these devices for in my life. They all sit in a box and I have a hard time justifying buying more of them.
See also: the paradox of choice, analysis paralysis, etc. Decades ago, all-in-one electronic project kits were popular. Shown above is the Science Fair 160-in-1 Electronic Project Kit, #28–258 (image source: eBay), © 1982.
With a modest number of components, 160 projects could easily be built by inserting wires into the spring terminals connected to each component. An included manual guided you through each of the projects, introducing new concepts and providing structure, while still offering some latitude of freedom to tinker — but, crucially, not the nearly-infinite amount of latitude available on modern electronic marketplaces today. You are constrained by the components in the kit (unless you add your own), and the included project documentation (unless you invent your own), a finite possibility.
Rosco P. Coltrane:
This horror [wikipedia.org].
He got it at age 21, and even back then after the war when atomic-anything was the latest buzzword, he couldn't believe kids could get their hands on that sort of thing, and he got scared enough to stick it in the attic and resell it a few years later.
sjames:
I saw a book from the same era targeted for older children that had instructions for adjusting an old television to be a decentish X-ray source (more so than old CRTs already were).
To be fair, it DID say get parent's permission first...