24/03/31/1311225 story
posted by hubie on Monday April 01, @06:50AM
from the how-to-ham-it-up dept.
from the how-to-ham-it-up dept.
https://lcamtuf.substack.com/p/radios-how-do-they-work
Radio communications play a key role in modern electronics, but to a hobbyist, the underlying theory is hard to parse. We get the general idea, of course: we know about frequencies and can probably explain the difference between amplitude modulation and frequency modulation. Yet, most of us find it difficult to articulate what makes a good antenna, or how a receiver can tune in to a specific frequency and ignore everything else.
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Radios, How Do They Work? | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by julian on Monday April 01, @07:30AM
I am studying for my amateur radio license and this was interesting and useful. It's been 20+ years since I took an electronics class in high school, and a decade since college physics, but a lot of it came back reading and watching this.