'AI-enhanced' Video Evidence Got Rejected in a Murder Case Because That's Not Actually a Thing
The AI hype cycle has dramatically distorted views of what's possible with image upscalers:
A judge in Washington state has blocked video evidence that's been "AI-enhanced" from being submitted in a triple murder trial. And that's a good thing, given the fact that too many people seem to think applying an AI filter can give them access to secret visual data.
Judge Leroy McCullough in King County, Washington wrote in a new ruling that AI tech used, "opaque methods to represent what the AI model 'thinks' should be shown," according to a new report from NBC News Tuesday. And that's a refreshing bit of clarity about what's happening with these AI tools in a world of AI hype.
"This Court finds that admission of this Al-enhanced evidence would lead to a confusion of the issues and a muddling of eyewitness testimony, and could lead to a time-consuming trial within a trial about the non-peer-reviewable-process used by the AI model," McCullough wrote.
[...] The rise of products labeled as AI has created a lot of confusion among the average person about what these tools can really accomplish. Large language models like ChatGPT have convinced otherwise intelligent people that these chatbots are capable of complex reasoning when that's simply not what's happening under the hood. LLMs are essentially just predicting the next word it should spit out to sound like a plausible human. But because they do a pretty good job of sounding like humans, many users believe they're doing something more sophisticated than a magic trick.
And that seems like the reality we're going to live with as long as billions of dollars are getting poured into AI companies. Plenty of people who should know better believe there's something profound happening behind the curtain and are quick to blame "bias" and guardrails being too strict. But when you dig a little deeper you discover these so-called hallucinations aren't some mysterious force enacted by people who are too woke, or whatever. They're simply a product of this AI tech not being very good at its job.
A judge in Washington banned the use of videos enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI) as evidence in the trial of a man who is accused of killing three people.
The ruling, signed Friday by King County Superior Court Judge Leroy McCullough, may be the first-of-its-kind ruling in court as AI tech emerges. It was first reported by NBC News.
[...] Lawyers for Joshua Puloka attempted to introduce cellphone video evidence enhanced by AI. Prosecutors said there's no legal precedent for using the technology in court, the outlet reported.
Puloka has claimed self-defense after he was charged in the Sept. 26, 2021, killings after he opened fire in a bar near Seattle. He killed three people and wounded two at the La Familia Sports Pub and Lounge in Des Moines.
[...] The shooting was caught on cellphone video, and his lawyers wanted to enhance the video. They asked a video production editor to use software that can "supercharge" video, NBC News reported.
The prosecutor's office said the video enhanced images that were "inaccurate, misleading, and unreliable." Experts said the software is meant to make video more visually appealing but may not reflect the truth.
The ruling comes as lawmakers across the country contend with the emerging capabilities and accessibility of AI technology. Just last week, the White House released its first government-wide policy that hopes to mitigate the risks of AI.
Last October, President Biden signed a sweeping executive order on the technology, but McCullough's ruling proves that more policy will be necessary as AI becomes more powerful and widely used.
