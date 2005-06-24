Adult content has always proliferated on Twitter, but the platform now called X recently clarified its policy to officially allow "consensually produced and distributed adult nudity or sexual behavior."

X's rules seem simple. As long as content is "properly labeled and not prominently displayed," users can share material—including AI-generated or animated content—"that is pornographic or intended to cause sexual arousal."

"We believe that users should be able to create, distribute, and consume material related to sexual themes as long as it is consensually produced and distributed," X's policy said.

The policy update seemingly reflects X's core mission to defend all legal speech. It protects a wide range of sexual expression, including depictions of explicit or implicit sexual behavior, simulated sexual intercourse, full or partial nudity, and close-ups of genitals, buttocks, or breasts.

[....] none of this content can be monetized

[....] adult content is also prohibited from appearing in live videos, profile pictures, headers, list banners, or community cover photos.

[....] now requires content warnings so that "users who do not wish to see it can avoid it" and "children below the age of 18 are not exposed to it."