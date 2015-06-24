from the MBA-porn-make-AI-sexist-and-profit dept.
Tech Exec Predicts Billion-Dollar AI Girlfriend Industry
When witnessing the sorry state of men addicted to AI girlfriends, one Miami tech exec saw dollar signs instead of red flags.
In a blog-length post on X-formerly-Twitter, former WeWork exec Greg Isenberg said that after meeting a young guy who claims to spend $10,000 a month on so-called "AI girlfriends," or relationship-simulating chatbots, he realized that eventually, someone is going to capitalize upon that market the way Match Group has with dating apps.
"I thought he was kidding," Isenberg wrote. "But, he's a 24-year-old single guy who loves it."
To date, Match Group — which owns Tinder, Hinge, Match.com, OKCupid, Plenty of Fish, and several others — has a market cap of more than $9 billion. As the now-CEO of the Late Checkout holding company startup noted, someone is going to build the AI version and make a billion or more.
During the exchange, Isenberg said that he was "speechless" when the young man explained his rationale, citing his ability to "play" with his AI paramours the way some people play video games, sending them voice notes and customizing their likes and dislikes as some of the reasons he spends so much money on the services.
The unnamed guy told the tech bro that he is particularly into Candy.ai and Cupid.ai, both of which allow for the kind of NSFW chatting that other apps ban.
"It's kinda like dating apps," the AI GF aficionado told Isenberg. "You're not on only one."
Reactions varied.
"The girlfriend Singularity is here," wrote disgraced "Dilbert" cartoonist. "Human women had a good run."
"This will be someone you know soon," another posted, "although they may not admit it."
Indeed, while there's been lots of, er, prurient interest in the lives of those humans who prefer AI companionship to the real thing, less consideration has been taken for the way this burgeoning field could well make some early investors money — even as it furthers the dearth of IRL connection and interaction that so many people are craving.
As Isenberg himself said in his post, "things are about to get pretty weird" — which feels like a potential understatement.
Sex ratio over 65 shows a slight male excess, and those have more money. The sex ratio for under 15 is skewed female. The rest won't matter that much, they'll be busy working to get and pay their mortgages while the developed world attempts to descramble the eggs back from the globalization omelet (and thus continue on an inflationary path for some 4-10 years).
Methinks the guys have a short opportunity window here, so maybe:
1. they should hurry up and start by... ummm... operant-conditioning?... coaching?... grooming?... the young males to like AI GF better than their human counterpart
2. diversify and be ready with the "AI boyfriend" too, the market segment may be more lucrative
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday June 15, @08:06PM (6 children)
Classic sign of psychopathy: normal people want to help those with an unhealthy addiction, psychopaths create companies to exploit their addiction and drive them deeper into it. I expect this company will be successful, sadly.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by mhajicek on Saturday June 15, @08:20PM
Well, that's one way to limit population growth.
The spacelike surfaces of time foliations can have a cusp at the surface of discontinuity. - P. Hajicek
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday June 15, @09:48PM
Aww, come on. You're not giving Zuck enough credit. He first created the drug, then got people hooked on it.
Oh, wait. Sorry, this one isn't about Zuck.
(Score: 1) by Type44Q on Saturday June 15, @10:50PM
A 'fool and his money' will repel each other like a pair of charged particles; I'm not sure I'd want to establish a business that depends upon the money of crazy people - sociopathy or no sociopathy.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Saturday June 15, @11:11PM (2 children)
OK Cupid used to be pretty good. There were paid features, but they were worth the money when I was using it like a decade ago. IIRC, that was right before the site was sold. At that time, it was a great site, there were regular updates about what the dating behaviors of the site as a whole were which could be kind of useful in terms of new ideas about how to go about it.
The biggest issues with the site was the same one that most dating sites have, figuring out how to keep creeps from harassing away the women and the women not necessarily responding to the things that they claimed to want. Those are not easy problems to solve, but any site that does solve those 2 problems is likely to be able to charge just about whatever they like.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Saturday June 15, @11:25PM (1 child)
From what I've heard, dating sites thrive on repeat customers. So they have to keep the customer happy enough to come back, but never connect them with a good long-term prospect.
The spacelike surfaces of time foliations can have a cusp at the surface of discontinuity. - P. Hajicek
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Saturday June 15, @11:46PM
They do, but there are a lot of people that use them for casual dating, so, the relatively few that stop using them due to marriage or who pause because they're in a long-term relationship are probably just good sources for testimonials and didn't cost them much.
Certainly, none of that costs them more than they lose due to men not getting any responses because the women are flooded with creepy messages.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by looorg on Saturday June 15, @08:12PM (6 children)
Not even if I had 10k dollars to spare/spend each month on something like this.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Saturday June 15, @10:04PM (3 children)
Bingo. If I had million dollars in disposable income every month, I can think of a zillion things I'd rather waste money on. For starters, I'd keep one or two local motorcycle shops in business for years to come. "That one looks like fun, let me have it. Can you get that one in basic black? I don't much like purple and green. Yeah, let me know when it gets here, alright?" I'd have to get a few cars for my wife. She's never had a bright red Mustang, always wanted one. Some home improvements, starting with a rather large landscaping project. There are many ways to spend money that are more appealing than some demanding damned fake broad. If you've got to buy a woman, buy a real woman - there are plenty who would be happy to sell themselves for $10,000/month.
'
'Never trust a man whose uncle was eaten by cannibals'
(Score: 2, Touché) by anubi on Saturday June 15, @11:10PM (1 child)
If I have to buy a woman, she's not worth having.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 16, @02:14AM
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 16, @12:19AM
Certainly $10k per month is more than I have ever considered "disposable income", but it's not really all that much:
2024 Lamborghini Huracan STO payment (36 month loan): $11K per month.
15 year mortgage on $1.5M property: $9,800/mo
Our 3 week family vacation in the Caribbean was rather modest and still cost $10K...
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 16, @12:08AM
Before I was married, available time was my limiting factor in finding a meaningful relationship.
If I had $10k+ to burn per month (and I had to work for it) I suspect time would still be in short supply, life is short.
Now, if I didn't mind being alone most of my non-working life, maybe this would be a better distraction than World Of Warcraft or similar, I never had (or took) time for much more than offline StarCraft or Diablo... I suspect the real market for these distractions falls more into the $30 per month subscriptions from 1000 subscribers, rather than $10K per month from 3...
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday June 16, @02:45AM
This is kind of the short-sightedness of this thread. Spend $10E3 a month, no. *Collect* $1E3 a month from 100 or more people ... sounding better? How about marketing it as an AI girlfriend, but slipping in some talk therapy, occasionally offering real-human perspective and steering customers towards gentle introspection over time? Maybe that's something people could make money on and still sleep soundly.
And if they enter an actual relationship, sure they might leave the site. But after the breakup or divorce [cdc.gov] ... I bet that perspective and introspection would be similarly useful at that point. But AI isn't there just quite [langchain.dev] yet.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by EJ on Saturday June 15, @10:52PM (3 children)
I hate how everything is going to a subscription model. I don't want to pay a subscription fee for good text-to-speech or other "AI" stuff. Either let me buy your stuff for a one-time fee and let it run locally on my hardware without the need to be online, or I will look for a FOSS alternative.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Saturday June 15, @11:17PM (1 child)
The subscriptions wouldn't bother me as much if they were tied to people actually using the service during that period of time. It would help to align the company with the user's use of the software. I've even seen "purchased" software that literally will not work after the year is up. It used to be that you could continue to use those versions forever, they just wouldn't be updated for bugs or new features. Occasionally, it would be that new features were pay only, but they'd fix some security bugs for longer.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Sunday June 16, @01:45AM
That's why I treasure my old DOS tools that last "forever" and don't have to phone home.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 16, @12:20AM
Is your FOSS GF's name Eliza, or Linus?
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by Snospar on Sunday June 16, @12:11AM (1 child)
Given that there is no General Artificial Intelligence available yet, so these "AI" girlfriends are just a LLM chatbot, then it seems incredibly unlikely that they are worth $10,000 per month. If I had that kind of wealth and still couldn't find a real female partner then I would be spending that money on therapy to discover (and hopefully fix) what the fuck is wrong with me.
Don't get me wrong, there are a lot of situations where chatting to a LLM "companion" can lift your mood and help you move on with your life. I'd go as far as saying that a good LLM agent to help with focussed web searches and form filling would be something of real interest but for some reason, maybe it's hard to monetise, we're left with shit like "AI Girlfriend" instead.
Oh no, here comes "AI Mother-in-law"
Huge thanks to all the Soylent volunteers without whom this community (and this post) would not be possible.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday June 16, @12:22AM
>spending that money on therapy
There are plenty of therapists who would date you for $10k per month.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 1) by lush7 on Sunday June 16, @01:32AM
The Girl-Friend singularity is here? Come on now. The technological singularity isn't even here yet, and it probably doesn't even exist beyond some wild imagination of some one, super excited about an uncertain future.
I really don't think AI girl-friends are that big of a thing, or the next big thing.
What I do believe is: it's the next big tech fuckwad hype cash cow. These 80's guy types have been bilking everyone for years and years. They throw shit at the wall, and run off with the money, unless something sticks, then they just keep raking it in.
That's it.
There is a certain market segment to capture, sure; but, beyond that, it's business (bullshit) as usual.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday June 16, @02:45AM
Generally from an evolutionary perspective for humans, guys are more expendable than women. You don't need as many males to maintain a population as you do females.
So it's actually good for the species for human males to try new stuff out. If they survive to breed, they're more likely to have useful genes to contribute to the gene pool. Stronger bones/body, better recovery, balance, reflexes, etc.
This is why there's a gender imbalance for those "fail/awesome" videos, especially when it comes to dangerous stuff... 😉
The ones who go for AI girlfriends AND don't breed are just self-selecting their genes out, so there will be fewer people like them in the future.
If the population replenishment rate drops too much all you need to do is to legalize polygamy (and polyandry, just to be fair even though it's less likely to help with repopulation... 😉). To keep the amount of evil under control, just have the various laws to "ensure" (aka increase the cases where) the wives themselves freely consent to the arrangement (there's no 100%, but that's true even for monogamy).
By the way, if you've experience in polygamous cultures, there are cases where the wife herself suggests the new wife. The husband might not even be part of the initial conversation - they come in later and go "Huh?" and quietly think to themselves: "No-no-no, one wife and mother in law is more than enough for now!".
You could also have organizations specializing in raising other people's children properly. You can control this by forcing them to run orphanages at first, and if they have a proven good record (e.g. most of the adults they produce are much better than average) they can expand their scope.