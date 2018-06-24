from the curl-and-libcurl dept.
cURL (established 1998) is one of the most widely used pieces of software in the world, especially if the development library libcurl is included. As has become tradition, the founder and lead developer Daniel Stenberg has published a detailed analysis of the annual cURL survey.
Ten quick things to take away
If you are in too much of a hurry to read it all, here are ten facts this year's survey revealed:
- 96.4% of the users run it on Linux (*)
- 98.6% use it for HTTPS (*)
- 98% of Windows users run curl on x86 64 bit architecture (*)
- 99% of the users who know, use curl with OpenSSL (*)
- curl users run it on Android more than on FreeBSD
- Windows 10 is the most used Windows version for curl use
- More than 100 different command line options is a favorite for at least one
- 83.1% rates our "security handling" 5 out of 5
- 22.8% of users would like to see it offer recursive HTML download
- 14.1% of users have used curl for 18 or more years
(*) = not exclusively - as these questions allowed respondents to select multiple answers the total ends up larger than 100%
cURL and libcurl are Free and Open Source Software. cURL and libcurl are licensed under conditions similar to the MIT License.
Well, that didn't take long: within a week of applause for Microsoft's decision to open-source PowerShell, a comment-war has broken out over
curland
wget.
For those not familiar with these commands: they're open source command line tools for fetching Internet content without a browser. Apart from obvious applications like downloading whole sites (for example as backup), they're also under the hood for a lot of other toolsets (an example the author is familiar with – GIS tools use
curland/or
wgetto fetch maps from Web services).
For some reason, Microsoft's team decided to put aliases for
curland
wgetin Windows PowerShell – but, as this thread begins, those aliases don't deliver
curland
wgetfunctionality.
The pull request says the aliases should be spiked: "They block use of the commonly used command line tools without providing even an attempt to offer the same functionality. They serve no purpose for PowerShell users but cause confusion and problems to existing
curland
wgetusers."
http://www.theregister.co.uk/2016/08/23/your_wget_is_broken_and_should_die_powershellers_tell_microsoft/
-- submitted from IRC
curl is a text-based utility and library for transferring data identified by their URLs. It is now year-2038 safe even on 32-bit systems. Daniel Stenberg, the orginal hacker of curl, has overseen a year-2038 fix for 32-bit systems. Without specific modifications, 32-bit systems cannot handle dates beyond 03:14:07 UTC on 19 January 2038. After that date, the time counter flips over and starts over again at zero, which would be the beginning of the UNIX epoch known as 00:00:00 UTC on 1 January 1970. Given the pervasiveness of 32-bit embedded systems and their long service lives, this is a serious problem and good (essential) to have fixed decades in advance. The OpenBSD project was the first major software project to take steps to avoid potential disaster from 32-bit time and awareness has since started to spread to other key software project such as curl.
Daniel Stenberg, author of the ubiquitous URL fetcher cURL and the libcurl multiprotocol file transfer library, and recipient of the 2017 Polheim Prize, has been blocked again from attending a US-based conference. Daniel has written a post in his blog about his two-year odyssey through the byzantine US bureaucracy to try to get permission to attend a work-related conference in California. He has been in the US nine times previously but despite pages of paperwork, hundreds of dollars in fees, and personal visits to the embassy, no dice. As a result the conference will have to move outside the US and probably Canada too if it wants to stay open to the world's top talent.
Earlier on SN:
US Visa Applications May Soon Require Five Years of Social Media Info (2018)
Reducing Year 2038 Problems in curl (2018)
cURL turns Seventeen Today (2015)
The 2020 edition of curl up has gone to an online-only format this year and will not involve a physical meetup. Many other upcoming conferences have already announced either a complete cancellation or a similar move to an online-only edition for 2020.
curl up 2020 will still take place, and at the same date as planned (May 9-10), but we will change the event to a pure online and video-heavy occasion. This way we can of course also even [more easily] welcome audience and participants from even [further] away who previously would have had a hard time to participate.
Which other relevant conferences, expositions, trade shows, or similar events have been moved to online only for this year?
curl developer Daniel Stenberg has gone through his project's security problems and calculated that 51 out of curl's 98 security vulnerabilities have been C mistakes. The total number of bugs in the database is about 6.6k, meaning that not quite 1.5% have been security flaws.
Let me also already now say that if you check out the curl security section, you will find very detailed descriptions of all vulnerabilities. Using those, you can draw your own conclusions and also easily write your own blog posts on this topic!
This post is not meant as a discussion around how we can rewrite C code into other languages to avoid these problems. This is an introspection of the C related vulnerabilities in curl. curl will not be rewritten but will continue to support backends written in other languages.
It seems hard to draw hard or definite conclusions based on the CVEs and C mistakes in curl's history due to the relatively small amounts to analyze. I'm not convinced this is data enough to actually spot real trends, but might be mostly random coincidences.
After the stats and methodology, he goes into more detail about the nature of the 51 bugs and the areas in the program (and library) where they occur. In general, the problems sort out into buffer overreads, buffer overflows, use after frees, double frees, and NULL mistakes.
Previously:
(2020) curl up 2020 and Other Conferences Go Online Only
(2019) Google to Reimplement Curl in Libcrurl
(2018) Daniel Stenberg, Author of cURL and libcurl, Denied US Visit Again
(2018) Twenty Years of cURL on March 20, 2018
(2018) Reducing Year 2038 Problems in curl
(2017) Eric Raymond: "The long goodbye to C"
Utility began as a personal project, found its way into billions of devices:
Daniel Stenberg has observed the 25th anniversary of the curl open source project with the publication of curl 8.0.0, the 215th release of the command line tool, and a modest tele-celebration.
The name curl, originally rendered as "cURL" to emphasize its function, stands for "Client for URLs" or "Client URL Request Library" or its recursive form, "curl URL Request Library."
It's a command line tool and library for transferring data with URLs. Once installed on a device with command line access, curl can be used, through a text command, to send or fetch data to and from a server using a variety of network protocols.
Any developer who is serious about writing code that interacts over a network has probably used curl, or does so regularly. Presently, billions of devices rely on curl – cars, mobile phones, set top boxes, routers, and other such items use it internally for data transfer.
"The curl project started out very humbly as a small renamed URL transfer tool that almost nobody knew about for the first few years," said Stenberg in a blog post. "It scratched a personal itch of mine."
The first version of curl debuted on March 20, 1998 as version 4.0. It had 2,200 lines of code and had been adapted from projects known as httpget and urlget. As Stenberg explained, curl 4.0 supported just three protocols, HTTP, GOPHER and FTP, and 24 command line options. Version 8.0.0 can handle 28 protocols and 249 command line options.
"The first release of curl was not that special event since I had been shipping httpget and urlget releases for over a year already, so while this was a new name it was also 'just another release' as I had done many times already," he wrote.
Daniel Stenberg of cURL fame has written about the impact of fake, LLM-generated bug reports has on his project, cURL. The main problem with LLM-generated bug reports is that they tend to be bunk while at the same time looking close enough to a real bug report as to end up wasting a lot of developer time which could have been used triaging and addressing real bugs.
A security report can take away a developer from fixing a really annoying bug. because a security issue is always more important than other bugs. If the report turned out to be crap, we did not improve security and we missed out time on fixing bugs or developing a new feature. Not to mention how it drains you on energy having to deal with rubbish.
Often wannabe security consultants will take the output of an LLM and modify it with their own language, thus intentionally or unintentionally obscuring some of the telltale warning signs of LLM-generated bunk.
Previously:
(2023) "cURL", the URL Code That Can, Marks 25 Years of Transfers
(2023) Half of Curl's Security Vulnerabilities Due to C Mistakes
(2020) curl up 2020 and Other Conferences Go Online Only
(2018) Daniel Stenberg, Author of cURL and libcurl, Denied US Visit Again