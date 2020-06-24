Time has puzzled scientists for many decades. Does it meaningfully exist apart from our experience of it as everything moves toward the disintegration of entropy along its irrefutable arrow? You can't put the "spilled milk" of the weirdness of time back in the jug.

Could the observable universe be exclusively composed of layered, mutually entangled systems?

The passage of time puzzles quantum physicists, who seek to fit it into a cohesive model.

One wild theory posits that time visibly passes because we're entangled with ... well ... everything.

In new research published in the American Physical Society's peer-reviewed journal Physical Review A, scientists from Italy (led by Alessandro Coppo) try to translate one theory of time into real life—or, at least, closer to it. The theory is called Page and Wootters mechanism, and Coppo has studied it for years. It's a quantum mechanics idea that dates back to 1983.