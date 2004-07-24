Stories
Chinese Gen AI Researchers Snagged More Patents Than Everyone Else Combined Since 2013

posted by janrinok on Saturday July 06, @11:23PM   Printer-friendly
Software

PiMuNu writes:

The World Intellectual Property Organization has counted the patents and scientific publications related to generative AI it could find between 2014 and 2023, and found 54,000 GenAI-related inventions and over 75,000 scientific publications – and that China utterly dominates the field. The Org's Patent Landscape Report – Generative Artificial Intelligence, delivered on Wednesday, found 733 patent families – sets of patents related to a single invention and with the same technical content – on GenAI in 2014 ballooning to more than 14,000 in 2023.

[...]

It was only in 2023 that US president Biden declared the time had come to ensure the United States "leads the way in seizing the promise and managing the risks of artificial intelligence."

https://www.theregister.com/2024/07/04/china_dominates_ai_ip_wipo/

