User interface (UI) design is currently experiencing a transition from traditional graphical user interfaces (GUIs) to systems designed to recognize a person's gestures and movements.

Hence, in this blog, we will discuss the possible implications of this groundbreaking transition in terms of user experience (UX) and the accessibility of modern interfaces. Likewise, we'll explore how developers adapt to the technological shift to deliver innovative solutions while outlining the challenges of adopting gesture-based interactions.

Gesture-based interactions are quickly becoming a standard and the technology is widely considered the future of UI. Therefore, modern devices and applications must adapt to meet the needs of their users. On top of that, recent data shows that 82% of users prefer apps with gesture-based controls.

The algorithms built into touch screen devices, such as smartphones recognize a range of touch types, from scrolling to swiping. Because of this technology, users are now able to navigate applications with simple gestures like pinches or taps. A classic example of this is the navigation controls of Google Maps which require the user to pinch the screen to zoom in or out, and swipe/drag to move to a different location.

[...] Enhancing user engagement is one of the key benefits of gesture-based interactions, allowing users to directly manipulate screen elements to quickly reach their goal. The direct nature of using gestures can create a better sense of connection when using an application, not only boosting user satisfaction but also increasing loyalty, ensuring the app has longevity.