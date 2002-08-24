from the enjoy-your-self-immolation-crowdstrike dept.
CrowdStrike has sent a DMCA takedown notice to parody site ClownStrike, a clear abuse of United States copyright law, as the site in question is undoubtably covered by fair use in United States copyright law. Editor: See first link for more detail.
It is unfortunately well known that the DMCA is used by corporate cyberbullies to take down content that they disagree with; but, is otherwise legal. The Counternotice system is also hillariously ineffective. The DMCA requires service providers to "act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the infringing material;" yet, it gives those same "service providers" 14 days to restore access in the event of a counternotice! The DMCA, like much American legislation, is heavily biased towards corporations, instead of the actual, living, breathing, citizens of the country.
It's absolutely asinine and I would love absolutely nothing more than to have a lawsuit "win" against CrowdStrike. That would be absolutely amazing for marketing! Especially given the timing of such events...
Additionally, using the Digital Millenium Copyright Act to attempt to takedown a parody site for Trademark Infringement is absolutely hillarious.
There are several ways that anyone is allowed to use a trademark belonging to "others." This is considered "Fair Use." Fair Use is an important aspect of trademark and copyright law. It is a right to use trademarks and copyrighted works for parody, criticism, transformative works, news reporting / journalism, education, etc. Corporate cyberbullies don't like that anyone else has rights. Again, I don't care, because the only thing that matters is the law, and what a court thinks about it.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday August 03, @02:34AM
> the site in question is undoubtably covered by fair use in United States copyright law
Any suit, with or without merit, may be brought in court and must be answered.
When it comes to fair use, there is little that is undoubtable, and similarly little that can be bounced from court with a simple motion to dismiss.
Trademark infringement can be claimed due to the similarity: ClownStrike vs CloudStrike, easily argued as easily confused by the general public, and dilutiory of the now much better known CloudStrike brand which has material value to the trademark holders. There is no such thing as bad press, vastly more people around the world know the CloudStrike trademark today than did a month ago, it arguably has significantly more value as a trademark now, and must be vigorously defended to maintain that value.
>Fair Use is an important aspect of trademark and copyright law.
Absolutely, it gives lawyers lots to argue over - on the billable clock.
>Again, I don't care,
That is your opinion
>because the only thing that matters is the law, and what a court thinks about it.
"what a court thinks" comes down to what the judge thinks, and virtually all judges used to be lawyers - they are inextricably linked to the profession and rarely do anything to devalue it.
As for the law, there's the legislative basis, applicable case-law precedents, and arguments before the bench to consider. These things take time...
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Saturday August 03, @02:57AM
Isn't parody like, uhhhhh, EVIL or something? /sarcasm
