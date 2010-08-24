Stories
New Techniques in 3D Printing Using ... Knitting?

posted by hubie on Saturday August 10, @03:30PM
from the Not-just-for-sweaters dept.
Science

ElizabethGreene writes:

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University have developed a new type of 3D printer that knits 3-dimensional solid objects, according to a new paper published in ACM Transactions on Graphics. From the introduction:

Unlike standard knitting, which makes hollow surfaces, solid knitting makes dense volumes by layering knit sheets—much as 3D printers layer plastic sheets. We envision a future where everyday objects like furniture or shoes—including soles—can be knit as one piece. Since the layers are topologically intertwined during fabrication, solid dense volume knitting requires no adhesives, allowing fabricated objects to be unraveled easily to recover the constituent yarn

Summary Article: https://www.zmescience.com/science/news-science/solid-knitting-a-different-spin-on-3d-printing-that-can-make-furniture-out-of-yarn/
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVRXWlpiyAc
Research:
  Yuichi Hirose, Mark Gillespie, Angelica M. Bonilla Fominaya, and James McCann. 2024. Solid Knitting. ACM Trans. Graph. 43, 4 (July 2024)
  https://doi.org/10.1145/3658123
Alternate source (PDF): https://markjgillespie.com/Research/solid-knitting/SolidKnitting.pdf

This begs the question[sic], "Would you download a couch?"

