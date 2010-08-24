It is hoped a new "toolkit" will help people separate truth from lies and unsubstantiated opinion, and prevent the spread of misinformation.

The checklist, published in the journal Experimental Physiology, was written by scientists from the Universities of Portsmouth and Edinburgh.

They warn the "truth is under attack" and have highlighted the urgent need for critical thinking and scientific literacy to combat the rise of unfounded, misleading and often damaging claims which the experts say are amplified by social media.

From political debates to claims for new products or health-enhancing interventions, claims are frequently presented as "scientific findings" supported by "expert" opinions.

[...] "At the very least, the next time you hear phrases like 'they say this is great' or 'this is scientifically proven' start by asking 'who are they?' and 'which scientists, using which methods?' Be cautious and questioning; snake oil and its vendors still exist, and they come in many guises."

