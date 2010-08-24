from the the-truth-is-out-there-but-so-are-lies dept.
It is hoped a new "toolkit" will help people separate truth from lies and unsubstantiated opinion, and prevent the spread of misinformation.
The checklist, published in the journal Experimental Physiology, was written by scientists from the Universities of Portsmouth and Edinburgh.
They warn the "truth is under attack" and have highlighted the urgent need for critical thinking and scientific literacy to combat the rise of unfounded, misleading and often damaging claims which the experts say are amplified by social media.
From political debates to claims for new products or health-enhancing interventions, claims are frequently presented as "scientific findings" supported by "expert" opinions.
[...] "At the very least, the next time you hear phrases like 'they say this is great' or 'this is scientifically proven' start by asking 'who are they?' and 'which scientists, using which methods?' Be cautious and questioning; snake oil and its vendors still exist, and they come in many guises."
Provided by University of Portsmouth
More information: G. Drummond et al, How to spot the truth, Experimental Physiology (2024). DOI: 10.1113/EP092160
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday August 12, @02:21AM
But can you make it care about the truth? As has become clear to me over the last few years, and I ask my friends to credit me if they repeat it, "The truth will no longer sell itself." Sure, things are true or not, but with the concept of "alternative facts" and that people want to believe what they want to believe, this seems like more a social issue of wanting a truth that might not directly align with your current beliefs, than one of distinguishing fact from fiction.
I appreciate the tools, but I think the scientists need to consume some introductory marketing and public relations [wikipedia.org] material. They like learning, right? At the very least they could use what they learn to market and sell the tools, when their acceptance can't be assumed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 12, @02:23AM
Since they burned The Great Library of Alexandria...
We're not experiencing anything new, it has just become more obvious