The lawsuits also argue that RealPage pressures landlords to comply with its pricing suggestions—something that would make no sense if the company were merely being paid to offer individualized advice. In an interview with ProPublica, Jeffrey Roper, who helped develop one of RealPage's main software tools, acknowledged that one of the greatest threats to a landlord's profits is when nearby properties set prices too low. "If you have idiots undervaluing, it costs the whole system," he said. RealPage thus makes it hard for customers to override its recommendations, according to the lawsuits, allegedly even requiring a written justification and explicit approval from RealPage staff. Former employees have said that failure to comply with the company's recommendations could result in clients being kicked off the service. "This, to me, is the biggest giveaway," Lee Hepner, an antitrust lawyer at the American Economic Liberties Project, an anti-monopoly organization, told me. "Enforced compliance is the hallmark feature of any cartel."

[...] The challenge is this: Under existing antitrust law, showing that companies A and B used algorithm C to raise prices isn't enough; you need to show that there was some kind of agreement between companies A and B, and you need to allege some specific factual basis that the agreement existed before you can formally request evidence of it. This dynamic can place plaintiffs in a catch-22: Plausibly alleging the existence of a price-fixing agreement is hard to do without access to evidence like private emails, internal documents, or the algorithm itself. But they typically can't uncover those kinds of materials until they are given the legal power to request evidence in discovery. "It's like trying to fit a square peg in a round hole," Richard Powers, a former deputy assistant attorney general in the DOJ antitrust division, told me. "It makes the job really hard."

[...] And cases like RealPage and Rainmaker may be the easy ones. In a series of papers, Stucke and his fellow antitrust scholar Ariel Ezrachi have outlined ways in which algorithms could fix prices that would be even more difficult to prevent or prosecute—including situations in which an algorithm learns to fix prices withouts its creators or users intending it to. Something similar could occur even if companies used different third-party algorithms to set prices. They point to a recent study of German gas stations, which found that when one major player adopted a pricing algorithm, its margins didn't budge, but when two major players adopted different pricing algorithms, the margins for both increased by 38 percent. "In situations like these, the algorithms themselves actually learn to collude with each other," Stucke told me. "That could make it possible to fix prices at a scale that we've never seen."

None of the situations Stucke and Ezrachi describe involve an explicit agreement, making them almost impossible to prosecute under existing antitrust laws. Price-fixing, in other words, has entered the algorithmic age, but the laws designed to prevent it have not kept up. Powers said he believes existing antitrust laws cover algorithmic collusion—but he worried that he might be wrong. "That's the thing that kept me up at night," he said about his tenure at the Department of Justice. "The worry that all 100-plus years of case law on price-fixing could be circumvented by technology."

[...] Whether other jurisdictions follow suit remains to be seen. In the meantime, more and more companies are figuring out ways to use algorithms to set prices. If these really do enable de facto price-fixing, and manage to escape legal scrutiny, the result could be a kind of pricing dystopia in which competition to create better products and lower prices would be replaced by coordination to keep prices high and profits flowing. That would mean permanently higher costs for consumers—like an inflation nightmare that never ends. More profound, it would undermine the incentives that keep economies growing and living standards rising. The basic premise of free-market capitalism is that prices are set through open competition, not by a central planner. That goes for algorithmic central planners too.