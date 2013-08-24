from the there-is-no-pill dept.
https://arstechnica.com/science/2024/08/mdma-for-ptsd-three-studies-retracted-on-heels-of-fda-rejection/
A scientific journal has retracted three studies underpinning the clinical development of MDMA—aka ecstasy—as a psychedelic treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder. The move came just a day after news broke that the Food and Drug Administration rejected the treatment, despite positive results reported from two Phase III clinical trials.
On Friday, the company developing the therapy, Lykos Therapeutics, announced that it had received a rejection letter from the FDA. Lykos said the letter echoed the numerous concerns raised previously by the agency and its expert advisory committee, which, in June, voted overwhelmingly against approving the therapy. The FDA and its advisers identified flaws in the design of the clinical trials, missing data, and a variety of biases in people involved with the trials, including an alleged cult-like support of psychedelics. Lykos is a commercial spinoff of the psychedelic advocacy nonprofit Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS).
FDA advisers also noted the public allegations of a sexual assault of a trial participant during a Phase II trial by an unlicensed therapist providing the MDMA-assisted psychotherapy.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday August 14, @03:18PM
Try this, if it flies we'll be on the cutting edge!
When it fails, deny that it ever happened.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday August 14, @03:30PM
They make vegans look calm rational and logical, yet even then they STILL could not ram it through, which makes me think the FDA is almost certainly correct. The odds of it being scientifically useful seem very low if even rabid supporters can't sell it.
On the other hand, we're in a post-scientific method post-truth era of medical treatment, if you look at the last couple decades of government/corporation enforced dietary advice, various preventative treatments, and certain viral pandemic issues. So if most psych medicines are no more effective than placebo for most of the diseases they're prescribed for, whats one more even if its mostly a recreational drug? Consider that statins don't really do anything other than make certain people very rich. Or massive over-prescription of opioids. Or the outcomes of certain recent vaccinations.
The industry can coast for a couple more decades based on the extremely high effectiveness of pharma mid-last century. But eventually, the more modern scam-industry that doesn't actually provide positive outcomes will collapse. That will be interesting to watch.