Amazon CEO Andy Jassy revealed in a LinkedIn post on August 22 that the company was able to integrate Amazon Q, its generative AI assistant, into its internal systems to update its foundational software.

The result has been a "game changer," Jassy said.

"The average time to upgrade an application to Java 17 plummeted from what's typically 50 developer-days to just a few hours," he wrote. "We estimate this has saved us the equivalent of 4500 developer-years of work (yes, that number is crazy but, real)."

The AI is not only fast but seems pretty accurate, too, according to his post. Amazon developers shipped 79% of the AI-generated code reviews without any additional changes, Jassy wrote.