Amazon CEO Andy Jassy revealed in a LinkedIn post on August 22 that the company was able to integrate Amazon Q, its generative AI assistant, into its internal systems to update its foundational software.
The result has been a "game changer," Jassy said.
"The average time to upgrade an application to Java 17 plummeted from what's typically 50 developer-days to just a few hours," he wrote. "We estimate this has saved us the equivalent of 4500 developer-years of work (yes, that number is crazy but, real)."
The AI is not only fast but seems pretty accurate, too, according to his post. Amazon developers shipped 79% of the AI-generated code reviews without any additional changes, Jassy wrote.
What do you make of this story ? Do you believe that this has more substance than hype ??
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Tuesday August 27, @12:48PM
Under what circumstances? LLM's can only regurgitate what has been sanitised and fed from other sources. That means that their AI assistance for the code upgrade to Java 17 was only possible because the LLM was able to draw upon the work of other human developers whose work in upgrading to Java 17 it ingested.
The day I can hand an "AI Assistant" a copy of the porting notes from the company and the old codebase and have it correctly upgrade the code is when I will really sit up and take notice.
That does not mean it is useless. I remember from the time porting python2 to python3 that a lot of the code changes are repetitive. Either simple search/replace (so simple a normal script could be used to do it), to variations on a simple rule (which needed human intelligence to apply correctly but was otherwise really mundane work).
If you can use the LLM to correctly infer the correct variation needed, then you may well find that upgrading a codebase will progress much faster with the AI assistant doing a lot of the drudgery and the developers mostly reviewing and correcting the code.
If their code review was robust then perhaps it is a great improvement, but we will only find out if they come back in 6-12 months time and report on what bugs appeared as a result of using the AI assistant (that may have been too subtle to notice with a cursory dev review) and whether the man hours they saved will be offset by the man-hours needed for support/debugging/bugfixing afterwards. To me it sounds like it is too early to tell.
(Score: 2) by srobert on Tuesday August 27, @12:53PM
When you report how much time you saved in "developer-years" instead of "man-hours" it seems to obfuscate the fact that the time is money and the developers are wage earners who will not be paid.