At least 24 EU countries struggle with teacher shortages:
Most EU member states see a large proportion of their teaching vacancies unfilled at the start of each school year, often thanks to low wages, high workload, and an ageing teacher population.
Sweden has been reported as one of the worst affected, with 153,000 qualified teachers needed by 2035.
Only Croatia and Cyprus did not report a lack of education staff, according to the European Commission's Education and Training Monitor 2023 report, while Greece's existing public data does not allow it to assess whether all needs are covered or if specific subjects might suffer shortages.
Most countries face teacher shortages specifically in STEM subjects and qualified personnel in early childhood education and care.
Germany's Education and Science Workers' Union, GEW, has warned "against lowering the standards for pedagogical qualifications to compensate for the shortage of staff."
[...]However, an EU-level solution might be difficult to implement.
"One of the reasons why it is difficult to come up with a European comparable cross-country indicator on teacher shortage is because countries have different educational institutional rules," wrote education economist Giorgio Di Pietro in a technical report for the EU's Joint Research Centre.
"For instance, formal teaching qualifications can be obtained in different ways in different countries. In some countries, one automatically becomes a teacher when they complete the teacher preparation programme, while in others there are additional steps to complete."
(Score: 3, Insightful) by looorg on Tuesday September 03, @06:10PM (1 child)
It's not hard to understand why as there really are no benefits or perks in being a teacher. The pay is low for a job that, should, require a university degree. The workload is horrid, a lot of pupils are twats, their parents are even worse and the administrators won't back you up. Also the politicians in charge a clueless idiots to.
In essence there is a lot of grief and there are no perks and the paycheck is crap. In that regard it would be better to get any other job, the pay is the same and there is less grief. It has now become some kind of calling for a selective few.
Getting in to the teaching program at university is among the easiest programs to get into. The requirements to become a teacher is so low that it's not for the best and the brightest anymore. It's the bottom of the barrel as far as academia is concerned.
It doesn't really matter that there is no common qualification across Europe to be a teacher as there is no country that have a surpluse of teachers to send anyway. They can't get them from outside either, after all a lot of those countries require that you speak a language that few people not born there speak to a level that you can teach.
The high number from Sweden is probably due to them being more strict then a lot of the other countries and the system there require statistics for everything. The system loves reporting and stats.
Also as noted in one of the paragraph it's not an even distribution of the shortage. It's STEM teachers that are missing, there is enough gym teachers, history teachers, language teachers etc.
If you have a degree in Math then why would you want to be a teacher. They would never pay you enough.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday September 03, @06:41PM
>If you have a degree in Math then why would you want to be a teacher. They would never pay you enough.
So, at one time, when my children were very young, I had a vague outline of a plan to move the family to an area distinctly lacking in STEM teachers and, when the need arose, retire from my tech job and teach STEM at the local high school. Life isn't all about maximizing the income number - cost of living is lower there and there was an arguable increase in quality of life.
> the administrators won't back you up. Also the politicians in charge a clueless idiots to.
Just a few of the problems that derailed that plan.
