Cybercriminals closed some schools in America and Britain this week, preventing kindergarteners in Washington state from attending their first-ever school day and shutting down all internet-based systems for Biggin Hill-area students in England for the next three weeks.
On Sunday, Highline Public Schools, a Seattle-area school district that serves more than 17,000 students from pre-K through high school, alerted its parents and students that all schools, along with activities, athletics and meetings planned for Monday, had been canceled.
"We have detected unauthorized activity on our technology systems and have taken immediate action to isolate critical systems," according to a notice posted on the district's website.
Upon finding the digital intruders on the network, the district called in third-party infosec experts, along with US federal and state law enforcement, to help restore the systems, we're told.
[...] No criminal group has claimed responsibility for the Highline breach, though the school closures follow a ransomware infection that snarled traffic at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in late August.
[...] Meanwhile, in the UK, Charles Darwin School sent home a letter with all of its students on September 6, telling parents and caregivers that the "IT issues" it had been experiencing were "worse than hoped." In fact, they were due to a ransomware attack.
Charles Darwin has 1,320 secondary and sixth-form students in Bromley, England.
The Biggin Hill school would be closed between September 9 and September 11 as IT admins wiped all of the staff devices and teachers reorganized all of their lessons, according to headteacher Aston Smith.
Internet, email, and other school systems will be knocked out for an estimated three weeks, he added.
[...] Black Suit, believed to be an offshoot of the now defunct Conti ransomware gang, has claimed to be behind the Charles Darwin School attack. In a post on the criminals' dark-web blog, they say they stole 200 GB of data, including user, business data, employee, student and financial information.
[...] "Unfortunately, cyber-attacks like this are happening more frequently despite having the latest security measures in place," he said. "Our understanding of our situation is that it is similar to what was experienced by the NHS, Transport for London, National Rail, other schools and public sector departments."
[...] "There is no honor amongst the ransomware gangs attacking schools in Washington state and the UK," Semperis principal technologist Sean Deuby told The Register, adding that schools are more vulnerable targets because of their smaller IT budgets and fewer defensive resources. "Attacking just before the first day of school for young kindergartners demonstrates their amorality."
While the Seattle-area district hasn't called the incident ransomware, "reading between the lines on these attacks leads me to believe that the schools were hit by ransomware," Deuby opined.
[...] "Most schools today use Office 365 but still depend upon their on-premises identity system, Active Directory, for its users," Deuby said, adding that this makes exploiting Microsoft AD vulnerabilities more enticing to criminals.
While there's "no silver bullet" to solve schools' security challenges, he suggests working with their IT providers to identify critical services "such as AD that are single points of failure."
"If critical services go down, school stops, and the school buses don't roll," Deuby noted. "Have a plan for what to do. This doesn't have to be perfect but think now about what to do if email goes away or a teacher portal is locked."
