A press conference will be held on Wednesday 18 September 2024 to announce a major action against an encrypted communication platform used for criminal activities, such as large-scale drugs trafficking, homicides and money laundering.

This operation is the latest sophisticated effort to date to disrupt the activities of high-risk criminal organisations operating from all four corners of the world.

Details

Speakers:

Europol

French National Gendarmerie (Gendarmerie Nationale)

United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Australian Federal Police (AFP)

Irish An Garda Síochána

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)

Countries and organisations involved:

Australia, Canada, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, United States, Europol, Eurojust