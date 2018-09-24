Stories
Europol Gains Access to More Encrypted Communication

posted by janrinok on Wednesday September 18, @11:34AM   Printer-friendly
from the Back-to-face-to-face-meetings dept.
looorg writes:

The next encrypted phone service have fallen after Encrochat, Sky ECC and Anom. This time it's probably "Ghost".

A press conference will be held on Wednesday 18 September 2024 to announce a major action against an encrypted communication platform used for criminal activities, such as large-scale drugs trafficking, homicides and money laundering.

This operation is the latest sophisticated effort to date to disrupt the activities of high-risk criminal organisations operating from all four corners of the world.
Speakers:

        Europol
        French National Gendarmerie (Gendarmerie Nationale)
        United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
        Australian Federal Police (AFP)
        Irish An Garda Síochána
        Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)

Countries and organisations involved:

Australia, Canada, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, United States, Europol, Eurojust

https://www.europol.europa.eu/media-press/newsroom/news/invitation-%E2%80%93-press-conference-livestreamed

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday September 18, @11:45AM (1 child)

    by looorg (578) on Wednesday September 18, @11:45AM (#1373198)

    https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-09-17/afp-raids-ghost-app-founder-charged-proceeds-crime/104362678 [abc.net.au]

    It was the French Gendarmerie that the AFP will allege was able to trace the location of the creator to Australia and then raised this with the AFP to join forces and target the platform.
    ...
    The breakthrough in cracking Ghost came from a technical branch of the AFP affectionately referred to as "uber nerds".

    It's confirmed to be Ghost. They managed to track down the service provider to his parents home in Australia and visited him. Direct access. Probably not to much need to crack to many things after that. Not to many lessons learned apparently after and compared to the other services downfall.

    • (Score: 2) by Unixnut on Wednesday September 18, @12:27PM

      by Unixnut (5779) on Wednesday September 18, @12:27PM (#1373211)

      Yeah, apparently the lesson of "don't trust your large scale criminal enterprise to a lone nerd living in their parents basement" still needs repeating.

      I have to admit I am surprised, considering the possible billions that these enterprises generate that they can't employ their own staff to develop secure communications.

      Or maybe they do, and these "publicly known" apps like Ghost are either amateurs or honeypots. After all you only hear about those that got caught.

  • (Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday September 18, @12:31PM

    by VLM (445) on Wednesday September 18, @12:31PM (#1373212)

    large-scale drugs trafficking, homicides and money laundering.

    They make it sound like privacy and free speech are worse than unrestricted immigration. They do that on purpose, of course.

