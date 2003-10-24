Efficiency and scalability are key benefits of enterprise cloud computing, but they come at a cost. Security threats specific to cloud environments are the leading cause of concern among top executives and they're also the ones organizations are least prepared to address.

That's according to PwC's latest cybersecurity report, released today, which showed that cloud threats are the biggest security concern for most (42 percent) business leaders.

The top five threats, according to PwC's 4,020 respondents, comprise hack and leak operations (38 percent), third-party breaches (35 percent), attacks on connected products (33 percent), and ransomware (27 percent).

If you've just read that and questioned why ransomware is so low on the list, you might be a CISO. The level of concern about ransomware jumped to 42 percent when analyzing responses from CISOs alone.

[...] All the threats that feature in execs' top five deemed "most concerning" are perhaps unsurprisingly also the same as the threats organizations feel least prepared to address, although not quite in the same order.

[...] Of course, it wouldn't be a cybersecurity report in 2024 unless AI got its moment in the spotlight.

Despite generative AI being used for good in many cases, and the majority (78 percent) increasing their investment in the tech in the past year, it's the primary contributor to the widening attack surface faced by organizations.

More than two-thirds of respondents (67 percent) said genAI increased their susceptibility to attacks "slightly" or "significantly" – the most significant factor of any in the past year, although cloud was only narrowly behind at 66 percent.