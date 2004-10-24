Back in February, we celebrated our victory at trial in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas against patent trolls Sable IP and Sable Networks. This was the culmination of nearly three years of litigation against Sable, but it wasn't the end of the story.

Today we're pleased to announce that the litigation against Sable has finally concluded on terms that we believe send a strong message to patent trolls everywhere — if you bring meritless patent claims against Cloudflare, we will fight back and we will win.

[...] While Sable's technical expert tried his hardest to convince the jury that various software and hardware components of Cloudflare's servers constitute "line cards," his explanations defied credibility. The simple fact is that Cloudflare's servers do not have line cards.

[...] Ultimately, the jury understood, returning a verdict that Cloudflare does not infringe claim 25 of the '919 patent.