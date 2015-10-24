Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
If we were to draw an infosec Venn diagram, with one circle representing "sensitive info that attackers would want to steal" and the other "limited resources plus difficult-to-secure IT environments," education would sit in the overlap.
Schools – including K-12, colleges, and universities – store health and medical records, data belonging to minors, financial information, sensitive research, AI training models and other proprietary IP. At the same time, they are famously understaffed (with the exception of some well-heeled private institutions) and underfunded – especially when it comes to IT and security.
Their network users include students – some as young as five years old – teachers and professors, doctors and patients, food service workers, janitors, staff, and visitors.
Plus, educational facilities and campuses have to secure IT environments that span both legacy and modern systems, covering everything from payment processing systems to medical equipment as well as personal phones, computers, and gaming consoles.
Every week, the education/research sector faces an average of 2,507 attempted cyber attacks, with everyone from nation-state groups to ransomware gangs and other financially motivated criminals putting schools in their crosshairs. At least according to Microsoft, which, in its Cyber Signals report published today, warned that Iran and North Korea are among the miscreants targeting schools.
As of the second quarter of 2024, education holds the dubious distinction of being the third most targeted industry, based on analyzed security events, Redmond notes.
[...] One of the ways that criminals are gaining initial access to people and devices in their attacks is by abusing QR codes, which schools and school-adjacent orgs – like parent-teacher associations, campus clubs, sports teams and the like – use on flyers offering information about everything from school fundraisers, financial aid forms, parking passes, band sign-ups, and other events.
"This creates an attractive backdrop for malicious actors to target users who are trying to save time with a quick image scan," according to Microsoft, which spotted more than 15,000 messages with malicious QR codes targeting the education sector every day over the past year.
Universities have their own security challenges. These institutions' leaders effectively act as the "CEOs of healthcare organizations, housing providers, and large financial organizations," according to Redmond.
They also are engaged with federally funded research programs, and work with defense contractors and technology companies – making them prime targets for espionage.
"They may be conducting breakthrough research. They may be working on high-value projects in aerospace, engineering, nuclear science, or other sensitive topics in partnership with multiple government agencies," the report notes.
"For cyber attackers, it can be easier to first compromise somebody in the education sector who has ties to the defense sector and then use that access to more convincingly phish a higher value target."
So, for example, after compromising credentials belonging to a professor or researcher, an attacker could then send an email from a university account to a government official and trick them into disclosing sensitive information.
Unfortunately, there's no easy fix when it comes to education-sector security. It requires a lot of user education for students and staff about best practices, like multifactor authentication (MFA).
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday October 17, @05:30PM (1 child)
Dump MSFT
Use common sense and airgap.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by aafcac on Thursday October 17, @05:48PM
More like actually pay for the necessary IT people and gear to secure the stuff properly.
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Thursday October 17, @05:42PM
Schools have become much like the corporate world, top-heavy with "administrators" (PHBs) that believe the path to their own higher compensation is the elimination of staff at the bottom, those people that actually make things happen. Indeed, there are many actual real universities that have outsourced IT to companies run by fellow members of the club. The only real solution is a French Revolution style wholesale purge of these people.