from the all-children-left-behind dept.
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2024/11/the-elite-college-students-who-cant-read-books/679945/
Over the past decade, students have become overwhelmed by the reading. College kids have never read everything they're assigned, of course, but this feels different. Dames's students now seem bewildered by the thought of finishing multiple books a semester.
It's not that they don't want to do the reading. It's that they don't know how. Middle and high schools have stopped asking them to.
Twenty years ago, Dames's classes had no problem engaging in sophisticated discussions of Pride and Prejudice one week and Crime and Punishment the next. Now his students tell him up front that the reading load feels impossible. It's not just the frenetic pace; they struggle to attend to small details while keeping track of the overall plot.
Failing to complete a 14-line poem without succumbing to distraction suggests one familiar explanation for the decline in reading aptitude: smartphones.
Students at elite collages such as Columbia can't read books anymore. It's not that they can't read but they can apparently only read short texts in short bursts of time. Their attention span have been ruined by smartphones, modern technology and a few decades of modern teaching methods that prioritize small texts.
What makes it extra bad is that these are apparently students that are taking courses in literature. These should be the avid readers. I guess we'll see more college books with large text, more pictures and being "for dummies" (it used to be a joke, not anymore I guess).
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday October 22, @09:20PM
I'm not saying we're there yet, but it seems like we're accelerating [youtu.be] in some ways. Nevertheless, there's also an amazing amount of high-quality content (and audiobooks of classics [librivox.org]) very readily available on Youtube and elsewhere.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday October 22, @09:36PM
You're a freshman, you've got 19 credits, because 6 classes in High School was a breeze. These six classes plus one lab keep you running about campus through the week, but you've got time inbetween and in the evenings to...
Ohhhh, look, there's a frat party...
There's actual interesting people my age to talk to, for hours and hours...
There's a pool hall (my father's personal downfall out of pre-med.)
Oh, and this English Lit prof wants me to read for 20 hours a week - like, when, dude? Same guy had us watch the most absolutely dull video of a Hamlet performance - bare sets, just actors walking in front of blank backdrops (up over a clever little roll in the stage that hid them until they walked over it)... it was a snore-fest of epic intensity. He was fun in the in-class discussions, though.
Anyway... I can only imagine that campus life today is even more distracting than it was in the late 60s for my parents, the late 80s for me... I actually had time to engage with BBSs, a little bit. Catcher in the Rye? Never got around to it.
🌻🌻 [google.com]