https://novayagazeta.eu/articles/2024/10/29/russian-court-orders-google-to-pay-blocked-russian-channels-sum-with-36-zeros-en-news

A Russia court claims that Google currently owes them 2000000 0000000000 0000000000 0000000000, or 2 undecillion if you will -- a number with 36 trailing zeros, rubles.

This is due to a fine of 100 000 rubles per day exponentially growing since sometimes in 2021 due to Google blocking various Russian sites from Youtube.

The slight problem is that the fine is now so large that it is many, many, times the entire worlds combined GDP. I don't think they should expect to get paid anytime soon.