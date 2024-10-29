24/10/31/0126210 story
A Russia court claims that Google currently owes them 2000000 0000000000 0000000000 0000000000, or 2 undecillion if you will -- a number with 36 trailing zeros, rubles.
This is due to a fine of 100 000 rubles per day exponentially growing since sometimes in 2021 due to Google blocking various Russian sites from Youtube.
The slight problem is that the fine is now so large that it is many, many, times the entire worlds combined GDP. I don't think they should expect to get paid anytime soon.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by pkrasimirov on Friday November 01, @12:53PM
I thought this news is about prime numbers search.
Do they track such "debt" with computers? Can their accounting programs handle such numbers? Exponential growth means that, after a certain point, it will no longer be possible to express quantities using terms like "-illion" when answering the question "how much." Instead, they will only be able to provide codes such as 2e36.
(Score: 3, Touché) by turgid on Friday November 01, @01:14PM
Dictators do like a bit of hyperinflation. In a few years that probably won't even buy a loaf of bread.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Friday November 01, @01:52PM
There was an old joke back when the USSR was still a thing:
"What's the difference between one dollar and one ruble?"
"One dollar."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 01, @02:34PM (1 child)
Rusky clowns just being fucking ridiculous again. What is the point of this totally unrealistic number and what ever threats they constantly make?
They sound like 10-year olds fighting about something stupid, except only on their own:
-You owe me gazillion trillion billion super diamond dollars!
-No you owe me bazillion gazillion trillion billion super diamond dollars!
-Na-aa, i locked it before you said. You owe me! I'll nuke you!
Fucking idiots. And this is the kind of people they let decide the fate of their country. Too bad this kind of bullshit is spreading around. Fucking narsisistic fucks ruining it for all.
(Score: 3, Funny) by VLM on Friday November 01, @02:42PM
A lot of SEC reports require accurate reporting of accounts payable so it'll be "funny" to see how the mighty google reports this in their paperwork. Is it SEC fraud report time for google if they don't include 2 undecillion rubles in their accounts payable line of the 10-Q? I mean, yeah, kind of.
There's a lot of weird financial fraud stuff related to IT. I seem to recall Ma Bell (old days pre divestiture) claiming some script kiddie cost them umpty hundreds of millions of dollars to catch and at sentencing the kid pointed out the company is doing securities fraud because the annual report didn't mention the fraction of a billion dollar loss in their SEC filings, or they committed perjury when reporting the hilariously high loss dollar value in court. Kid still went to prison, of course but at least he went out in style...
(Score: 2) by Megahard on Friday November 01, @02:37PM (1 child)
With plays written by monkeys.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday November 01, @03:06PM
Interesting concept time: In a way this is an epic troll by the Russians against Google because they're kind of committing security fraud no matter what they do or how they document this in their financial documents.
However, there is a funny hack to troll them back. Google could create the VodkaCoin or the VodkaNFT consisting primarily of an AI generated picture of "2 undecillion rubles" and declare its value to be 2 undecillion rubles and submit that for payment.
Then Google can file financial documents proving they paid their debit in full. Russia wanted 2 undecillion rubles so they emailed a NFT with a declared value of 2 undecillion rubles and as far as they're concerned, the matter is closed.
This would actually be pretty hilarious if Google did it. Usually, financial people are not funny at all, but once in a while, they have the chance to be really funny. This would be possibly the funniest crypto-adjacent story I've ever heard.