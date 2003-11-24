Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Detecting a graviton — the hypothetical particle thought to carry the force of gravity — is the ultimate physics experiment. Conventional wisdom, however, says it can’t be done. According to one infamous estimate, an Earth-size apparatus orbiting the sun might pick up one graviton every billion years. To snag one in a decade, another calculation has suggested, you’d have to park a Jupiter-size machine next to a neutron star. In short: not going to happen.
A new proposal overturns the conventional wisdom. Blending a modern understanding of ripples in space-time known as gravitational waves with developments in quantum technology, a group of physicists has devised a new way of detecting a graviton — or at least a quantum event closely associated with a graviton. The experiment would still be a herculean undertaking, but it could fit into the space of a modest laboratory and the span of a career.
[...] Currently, Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity attributes gravity to smooth curves in the space-time fabric. But a conclusive graviton detection would prove that gravity comes in the form of quantum particles, just like electromagnetism and the other fundamental forces. Most physicists believe that gravity does have a quantum side, and they’ve spent the better part of a century striving to determine its quantum rules. Nabbing a graviton would confirm that they’re on the right track.
But even if the experiment is relatively straightforward, the interpretation of what, exactly, a detection would prove is not. The simplest explanation of a positive result would be the existence of gravitons. But physicists have already found ways to interpret such a result without reference to gravitons at all.
[...] It’s hard to experimentally probe gravity because the force is extremely weak. You need huge masses — think planets — to significantly warp space-time and generate obvious gravitational attraction. By way of comparison, a credit card-size magnet will stick to your fridge. Electromagnetism is not a subtle force.
One way to study these forces is to disturb an object, then observe the ripples that travel outward as a consequence. Shake a charged particle, and it will create waves of light. Disturb a massive object, and it will emit gravitational waves. We pick up light waves with our eyeballs, but gravitational waves are another matter. It took decades of effort and the construction of the colossal, miles-long detectors that make up the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) to first sense a rumble in space-time in 2015 — one sent out by a collision between distant black holes.
[...] It would take another conceptual leap to go from a gravitational wave detector to a detector for individual gravitons. In the recent paper, which appeared in Nature Communications in August, Pikovski and his co-authors outlined how the graviton detector would work.
First, take a 15-kilogram bar of beryllium (or some similar material) and cool it almost all the way to absolute zero, the minimum possible temperature. Sapped of all heat, the bar will sit in its minimum-energy “ground” state. All the atoms of the bar will act together as one quantum system, akin to one hulking atom.
Then, wait until a gravitational wave from deep space passes by. The odds that any particular graviton will interact with the beryllium bar are low, but the wave will contain so many gravitons that the overall odds of at least one interaction are high. The group calculated that approximately one in three gravitational waves of the right sort (neutron star collisions work best since their mergers last longer than black hole mergers) would make the bar ring with one quantum unit of energy. If your bar reverberates in concert with a gravitational wave confirmed by LIGO, you will have witnessed a quantized event caused by gravity.
Among a handful of engineering hurdles involved in opening that window, the highest would be putting a heavy object into its ground state and sensing it jumping to its next-lowest-energy state. One of the groups pushing the state of the art on this front is at ETH Zurich, where Fadel and his collaborators cool tiny sapphire crystals until they display quantum properties. In 2023, the team succeeded in putting a crystal into two states simultaneously — another hallmark of a quantum system. Its mass was 16 millionths of a gram — heavy for a quantum object, but still half a billion times lighter than Pikovski’s bar. Nevertheless, Fadel considers the proposal to be achievable. “It wouldn’t be too crazy,” he said.
[...] Now graviton chasers find themselves in a peculiar position. On the main facts, everyone is in agreement. One, detecting a quantum event sparked by a gravitational wave is — surprisingly — possible. And two, doing so would not explicitly prove that the gravitational wave is quantized. “Could you make a classical gravitational wave that would produce the same signal? The answer is yes,” said Carney, who along with two co-authors analyzed this type of experiment in Physical Review D in February.
[...] “This is an exciting paper,” said Alex Sushkov, an experimental physicist at Boston University. “These are hard experiments, and we need bright, smart people to move in this direction.”
It might motivate subsequent experiments that would take physicists deeper into the quantum gravity era, just as scattering experiments once took them deeper into the era of the photon. Physicists now know that quantum mechanics is much more than quantization. Quantum systems can take on combinations of states known as superpositions, for instance, and their parts can become “entangled” in such a way that measuring one reveals information about the other. Experiments establishing that gravity exhibits these phenomena would provide stronger evidence for quantum gravity, and researchers are already exploring what it would take to carry them out.
None of these tests of gravity’s quantum side are completely ironclad, but each would contribute some hard data regarding the finest features of the universe’s weakest force. Now a frigid quantum bar of beryllium appears to be a prime candidate for an experiment that will mark the first step down that long and winding road.