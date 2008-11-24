Stories
Since the ’60s, Ford Has Stored Cars Underground in a Kansas City Cave

posted by hubie on Saturday November 09, @03:12AM
owl writes:

https://www.hagerty.com/media/automotive-history/since-the-60s-ford-has-stored-cars-underground-in-a-kansas-city-cave/

You may have seen a photo floating around the Internet that depicts a gaggle of Mavericks—not the pickup, but the econo-coupe that preceded it—lurking in what appears to be some type of natural cave. Dig a little deeper, and you might even stumble across a sentence or two explaining that these unlikely spelunkers represent overstock stuffed by Ford into a subterranean system carved deep beneath the bedrock of Missouri.

The image might seem an oddball anachronism, some kind of temporary solution to overflowing dealer lots that somehow made sense in the 1970s. Would it surprise you to find out that Ford is actually entering its seventh decade of keeping cars in said caves, which are part of a vast business complex called SubTropolis?

...

Although Hunt Midwest works with other automotive partners at SubTropolis, Ford is truly the anchor tenant. With its Kansas City plant still building the F-150 pickup (as it has since 1957), and another nearby Missouri facility churning out the Transit van, the company's underground presence has grown alongside both of those product lines.

Original Submission


