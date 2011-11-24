from the give-me-liberty-or-give-me-something-something dept.
Bloomberg* is reporting on a UN-backed treaty which could become the global framework for investigating cybercriminals.
From TFA:
The Biden administration plans to support a controversial cybercrime treaty at the United Nations this week despite concerns that it could be misused by authoritarian regimes, according to senior government officials.
The agreement would be the first legally binding UN agreement on cybersecurity and could become a global legal framework for countries to cooperate on preventing and investigating cybercriminals. However, critics fear it could be used by authoritarian states to try to pursue dissidents overseas or collect data from political opponents.
Still, the officials said there are persuasive reasons to support the treaty. For instance, it would advance the criminalization of child sexual-abuse material and nonconsensual spreading of intimate images, they said.
[...]
While the treaty is expected to pass the vote in the UN, it was highly unlikely it would be ratified by the US government unless there was implementation of human-rights controls, the official said.
What say you, Soylentils? "If you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear?", "We can't let those authoritarian scum further oppress their dissidents!" Something in between?
*https://archive.ph/HSa0S
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday November 12, @03:47PM
At the "level of play" mentioned in the article, having a legal construct through which to handle extradition and prosecution is probably a net benefit for any suspected criminals. The legal process, even when over-reaching with potential for abuse, is at least a somewhat transparent and measured process that affords the accused some level of public scrutiny and perhaps a bit of justice in their proceedings. At least it affords some time for investigations to reach conclusions based on more complete information.
With no legal avenues for their powerful adversaries to pursue, significant suspects tend to fall out of high windows or experience similar "accidents."
All in all, it's better to avoid becoming "significant" unless you have a correspondingly capable network of backers to assure your continued well being.
In my opinion, the more wealth (aka power) disparity we develop as a global society, the further we retreat from Montesquieu's ideals of Liberty [stanford.edu]: "Liberty involves living under laws that protect us from harm while leaving us free to do as much as possible, and that enable us to feel the greatest possible confidence that if we obey those laws, the power of the state will not be directed against us."
All in all, I prefer to live in a world where the nation-states enforce necessary protections from harm through open and legal processes, instead of powerful actors "taking care of business" in the shadows.
