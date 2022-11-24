Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Despite its long and successful history, TCP is ill-suited for modern datacenters. Every significant element of TCP, from its stream orientation to its expectation of in-order packet delivery, is inadequate for the datacenter environment. The fundamental issues with TCP are too interrelated to be fixed incrementally; the only way to harness the full performance potential of modern networks is to introduce a new transport protocol. Homa, a novel transport protocol, demonstrates that it is possible to avoid all of TCP’s problems. Although Homa is not API-compatible with TCP, it can be integrated with RPC frameworks to bring it into widespread usage.
TCP, designed in the late 1970s, has been phenomenally successful and adaptable. Originally created for a network with about 100 hosts and link speeds of tens of kilobits per second, TCP has scaled to billions of hosts and link speeds of 100 Gbit/second or more. However, datacenter computing presents unprecedented challenges for TCP. With millions of cores in close proximity and applications harnessing thousands of machines interacting on microsecond timescales, TCP's performance is suboptimal. TCP introduces overheads that limit application-level performance, contributing significantly to the "datacenter tax."
This position paper argues that TCP’s challenges in the datacenter are insurmountable. Each major design decision in TCP is wrong for the datacenter, leading to significant negative consequences. These problems impact systems at multiple levels, including the network, kernel software, and applications. For instance, TCP interferes with load balancing, a critical aspect of datacenter operations.
[...] TCP’s key properties, including stream orientation, connection orientation, bandwidth sharing, sender-driven congestion control, and in-order packet delivery, are all wrong for datacenter transport. Each of these decisions has serious negative consequences:
Incremental fixes to TCP are unlikely to succeed due to the deeply embedded and interrelated nature of its problems. For example, TCP’s congestion control has been extensively studied, and while improvements like DCTCP have been made, significant additional improvements will only be possible by breaking some of TCP’s fundamental assumptions.
Homa represents a clean-slate redesign of network transport for the datacenter. Its design differs from TCP in every significant aspect:
Replacing TCP will be difficult due to its entrenched status. However, integrating Homa with major RPC frameworks like gRPC and Apache Thrift can bring it into widespread usage. This approach allows applications using these frameworks to switch to Homa with little or no work.
TCP is the wrong protocol for datacenter computing. Every aspect of its design is inadequate for the datacenter environment. To eliminate the 'datacenter tax,' we must move to a radically different protocol like Homa. Integrating Homa with RPC frameworks is the best way to bring it into widespread usage. For more information, you can refer to the whitepaper It's Time to Replace TCP in the Datacenter.
Homa Wiki: https://homa-transport.atlassian.net/wiki/spaces/HOMA/overview
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday November 23, @07:39PM
I'm sure the same team of "Top People" that brought you the ISO protocol stack
will get right on that.
Now, throwing out the dumpster fire that is http is something I could get behind.
(Score: 3, Informative) by crm114 on Saturday November 23, @07:40PM (1 child)
Being in Santa Clara and disconnecting a fiibre (fiber?) cable in a datacenter. Yeah... ok. TCP kinda saved my butt.
Apparently there were a couple undersea cuts this week. TCP is LCD (Lowest Common Demoniator) it just works.
Ya'll gen (whatevers) should listen to Vint Cerf.
(Score: 2) by crm114 on Saturday November 23, @07:53PM (2 children)
Thank you for the story.
It is interesting. Sorry for being negative - we need these kinds of discourse. Public apology if you thought I was making a personal attack. Not at all. Thanks for your work!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by looorg on Saturday November 23, @08:50PM
So they want to replace TCP with HTP (or HOMA)? Good luck. What is holding them back? Do they need some protocol bridge between them first? That seems to be the only issue, but I'm sure there are more.
Since we are clinging to "old-tech" perhaps they should not get their hopes up. We can barely get people to go with IPv6. How hard would this break everything? Would it not be better to just build something new on the side and once that runs they can try and sunset the old reliable. I'm sure they'll get right on that after they have replaced all the mainframes and rewritten all COBOL code to JAVA etc etc unless by then they already have a replacement for HOMA since it will be old and antiquated by then.