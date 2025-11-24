from the taking-ai-robot-lasers-down-in-the-dirt dept.
The agricultural world is witnessing a remarkable transformation, driven by groundbreaking technology. Among the most fascinating innovations is a farming robot equipped with lasers that can destroy hundreds of thousands of weeds in mere hours. This high-tech solution is not just a marvel of engineering but a timely response to persistent challenges in farming, from labor shortages to the environmental impact of chemical herbicides:
By combining artificial intelligence with precision laser technology, companies like Carbon Robotics are reshaping the way farmers tackle one of agriculture's most labor-intensive tasks. These futuristic machines offer a glimpse into the potential of sustainable farming, where innovation meets efficiency, paving the way for a healthier and more productive future for agriculture.
[...] In the face of persistent agricultural challenges, technology has emerged as a transformative force, with farming robots leading the way. Carbon Robotics' Autonomous Weeder is a standout example of how innovation can revolutionize agriculture. This remarkable machine is designed to address the dual problems of labor shortages and environmental damage caused by conventional weed management practices. By combining artificial intelligence with advanced laser technology, the Autonomous Weeder delivers an unprecedented level of precision and efficiency.
The robot operates with minimal human intervention, scanning rows of crops using 12 high-resolution cameras that detect weeds in real time. Its onboard AI system processes this information, distinguishing weeds from crops with incredible accuracy. Once a weed is identified, carbon dioxide lasers target and destroy it instantly, leaving the surrounding soil undisturbed. This approach eliminates the need for chemical herbicides, reducing environmental harm while preserving soil health. It also alleviates the physical burden of manual weeding, offering farmers a more efficient alternative.
[...] The LaserWeeder is equipped with three times the lasers of the original model, enabling it to kill up to 200,000 weeds per hour. This incredible efficiency makes it one of the most effective weed management tools available. In just one hour, the LaserWeeder can cover two acres of farmland, a feat that would take human laborers days to achieve. [...] This targeted approach not only boosts productivity but also supports healthier, more sustainable farming practices.
(Score: 1) by dustbuster on Tuesday November 26, @07:51PM (2 children)
I'd been keen to read about this laser wielding weed killing robot (what someone actually wants to RTFA?), but none of the various links in the article even give it the slightest mention.
(Score: 3, Informative) by fliptop on Tuesday November 26, @07:56PM (1 child)
Here's the link [themindunleashed.com]. My bad.
Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday November 26, @08:48PM
I have been thinking for many years now: "This is the way." Optical species recognition, energy (heat) based selection instead of chemicals. Of course, weeds will evolve and start to mimic the crops in appearance, but I think tech can stay ahead of that. Just bring appropriate (typically minimal) water and nutrients along with the weed killing bots and keep the crops growing strongly without a bunch of questionable genetic modifications, chemical doping, etc.
Of course, lasers killing the insect pests is even more entertaining...
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday November 26, @08:01PM
Another story about Robot killers! Oh, the Humanity!
I wish to bow down to our new Robot killer masters. Happy Christmas, Robot killer masters!
:)
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday November 26, @08:26PM
Wait until its inevitably hacked "send 0.1 bitcoin to this address or your tulips might get zapped"
(Score: 2) by VLM on Tuesday November 26, @08:33PM (3 children)
I found a paper from 1965 that plants are black in the far IR so that's probably why they used a CO2 laser instead of something funner-looking like red or blue laser.
https://opg.optica.org/ao/fulltext.cfm?uri=ao-4-1-11&id=13623 [optica.org]
Note that just like using a propane weedburner you don't need to vaporize the plant merely heat it to cooked/wilted/blanched. A robot propane weedburner would be a sight to see.
The main problem with robot ideas like this is the capex and supervisory cost and fire insurance cost is pretty high compared to human labor, or even human tele-operation labor.
I would not want to drive a lawnmower or other outdoor equipment as a job where I live given the questionable weather and clouds of mosquitos etc. However I'd probably pay to play a 'game' on steam about laser zapping weeds, could be fun.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Tuesday November 26, @08:46PM
After you handle the weeds, the next level is the mosquitoes
Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday November 26, @08:52PM
>fire insurance cost is pretty high
Not if you're doing your moisture cycles right... fire shouldn't be much of a consideration at all while the crop is in the growth phase, where weed competition matters.
The hope would be that capex drops due to mass production. I really like the idea of lots of little bots getting the job done, instead of giant high capex combines. If you can keep up with 10 microbots per acre, on a nice modest 80 acre corn field that's 800 bots, which hopefully can be redeployed on other crops when the corn isn't needing them.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Tuesday November 26, @08:55PM
You don't need to set the weeds on fire, you just need to destroy the waxy outer coating that keeps the water in. Once that's gone, the plant will die relatively quickly the same way most animals will if they lose too much skin. People have been using steam based systems for a while, this doesn't use any water, but probably uses more electricity. It would be interesting to see a comparison about which method is more environmentally friendly.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bussdriver on Tuesday November 26, @08:38PM
I had similar ideas decades ago but never did I think lasers would be a good idea to shoot flammable plants... plus you have to wait until things are wet enough. Better to move slower with robot arms than wait weeks for the right conditions to burn weeds faster. Lasers should be used but for zapping insects! That was already figured out almost 2 decades ago too but was wasting money trying to get mosquitoes when stronger lasers should have been used to get the wings of larger flying pests.