Before reading the article ask yourself "What percentage of Americans do you think are [fill in the blank]?"

Transgender

Muslim

Jewish

Black

Live in New York City

Gay or Lesbian

Now go see how you did.

Yesterday Jemele Hill recirculated a study YouGov did in 2022 about the gaps between people's perceptions and reality. YouGov asked a series of questions on "What percentage of Americans do you think are [fill in the blank]?" with the [blank] being all sorts of qualities: black, gay, Christian, left-handed, own a passport, etc.

TLDR: there are a lot of stupid people out there.