Before reading the article ask yourself "What percentage of Americans do you think are [fill in the blank]?"
- Transgender
- Muslim
- Jewish
- Black
- Live in New York City
- Gay or Lesbian
Now go see how you did.
Yesterday Jemele Hill recirculated a study YouGov did in 2022 about the gaps between people's perceptions and reality.
YouGov asked a series of questions on "What percentage of Americans do you think are [fill in the blank]?" with the [blank] being all sorts of qualities: black, gay, Christian, left-handed, own a passport, etc.
TLDR: there are a lot of stupid people out there.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 28, @07:43PM (2 children)
This can't be real, right? Nobody seriously believes 30% of the population lives in NYC, right? Demographics could be misperceived if the social circle is imbalanced or the demographics of the geographical area don't match the national average, but it's pretty well known that NYC has ~10M people and the country has ~350M.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday November 28, @07:47PM
Surveys are often biased in and of themselves, but part (much?) of the stupidity is in the people analyzing the survey.
The problem is mostly the news media. They're the ones who keep capitalizing on people's curiosity about such things, making big news out of very small isolated problems.
My take on the survey results is more about people's perception due to news media.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Thursday November 28, @08:17PM
To be fair, ~10% of the population does live in the New York Metropolitan area, although (see my comment below) only ~2.5% of the population lives in NYC proper.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by esperto123 on Thursday November 28, @07:49PM
Because how the hell they can think that the whole WASP population is 13%? because given that people who are muslim are not jewish and would not likely declare themselves gay and that adds up to about 87% (jews are more open to it, but lets face it, whoever thinks 30% o people are jewish wouldn't think they are progressive).
But the most absurd is the 21% transgender, honestly, who the fuck thinks that?? even the 1% figure from the yougov seems way too high.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Thursday November 28, @08:07PM
( https://today.yougov.com/politics/articles/41556-americans-misestimate-small-subgroups-population [yougov.com] )
So, I'm gonna go on a limb here and say the people filling out online YouGov surveys aren't representative of anything in particular.
Btw, for reference, it wasn't asked but Asians, Hispanics and Native Americans are
respectively.
(Score: 2) by Adam on Thursday November 28, @08:11PM
The numbers seem to line up with media coverage, television panel makeup, demographics of sitcom characters and generally align with the mindshare the groups have.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Thursday November 28, @08:15PM
But:
Transgender <1%
Muslim ~2-3%
Jewish <1%
Black ~12-13%
Live in New York City ~2.5%
Gay or Lesbian ~8-10%
The disheartening part is that some folks (apparently, given their panic over some or all of those groups) believe that one of any of those folks is worth at least 10 "normal" folks because they keep screaming about how all these horrible people will destroy our nation. Sigh.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr