Russia plans to create a new branch of its military dedicated to unmanned systems, the "Unmanned Systems Forces," by the third quarter of 2025.

The announcement was made by Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, signaling an intensified focus on drone warfare amid rapidly evolving military technologies.

"In accordance with the directive of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, it is proposed to form a new branch of the military—the Unmanned Systems Forces. With your approval, we will complete its establishment by the third quarter of next year," Belousov said during a defense briefing.

Belousov highlighted the extensive use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by Russian forces, stating that over 3,500 drones are deployed daily and that this number "continues to grow." According to the Russian Defense Ministry, their air defense systems have intercepted more than 27,000 drones in 2024 alone, underscoring the growing role of UAVs in modern conflict.

Russia's move to formalize its drone operations into a separate branch comes in the wake of Ukraine's pioneering efforts in this domain. In the summer of 2023, Ukraine became the first country to establish an independent military branch dedicated to drone systems, the Unmanned Systems Forces. This initiative has been pivotal in Ukraine's defense strategy, reflecting the technological advancements and challenges posed by its ongoing war with Russian forces.

Ukraine's early adoption of an unmanned systems branch demonstrated the strategic advantages of a specialized force, particularly in countering traditional military tactics and enhancing reconnaissance, targeting, and precision strikes. The effectiveness of such forces has likely influenced Russia's decision to create its own equivalent.

For Russia, this move not only reflects its acknowledgment of the success of unmanned systems in Ukraine but also its aim to maintain technological parity in an increasingly competitive field.