Fitness trackers and smart watches have become a staple of modern life, with well over 100 million Americans using these devices to monitor their health.

More recently, they've gained popularity with children, many of whom will no doubt head back to school after the holiday sporting their very own unsightly high-tech wristwear.

[...] A recent study from the University of Notre Dame revealed a rather shocking truth: These devices are loaded with toxic chemicals. Many fitness tracker bands contain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as "forever chemicals" due to their near-indestructible nature.

Expensive bands, ironically marketed for quality, often have the highest levels of these harmful substances.

[...] Exposure to PFAS has been linked to various health issues, including cancer, hormonal disruptions, developmental delays in children, and weakened immune systems.

Among the most troubling effects is the potential for hormonal disruption, particularly in men, where PFAS exposure has been associated with plummeting testosterone levels. Given that testosterone plays a critical role in male health — affecting everything from energy levels to muscle mass and mental well-being — this trend is deeply concerning.

For wearable devices, the problem lies in dermal absorption — the process by which these chemicals seep into the skin during prolonged contact. Since wearables are often worn for hours, if not around the clock, the skin acts as a direct pathway for these harmful substances to enter the body.