Squeezing 2,000 lemons a day was such a pain for staff at Chick-fil-A Inc. that the company enlisted an army of robots to do it.

In a plant north of Los Angeles, machines now squeeze as many as 1.6 million pounds of the fruit with hardly any human help. The facility, larger than the average Costco store at roughly 190,000 square feet, then ships bags of juice to Chick-fil-A locations, where workers add water and sugar to whip up the chain's trademark lemonade.

The automated plant frees up in-store staff to serve customers faster, according to the company. Squeezing lemons was a tedious task that added up to 10,000 hours of work a day across all locations and resulted in many injured fingers. Removing the chore aims to make working at Chick-fil-A more appealing – key for a company looking to add hundreds of new locations while contending with a fast-food labor crunch.

[...] Chick-fil-A's process is "very cutting edge," according to Matthew Chang, an engineer who helps companies design and install automation and who wasn't involved in building Bay Center Foods.

He estimates that only about 5% of manufacturing plants in the US have similar levels of automation, in part because it's hard to retrofit existing facilities. While many food plants automate production and packaging, he said, they often lack elements such as the driverless forklifts and systems that stack boxes on pallets.