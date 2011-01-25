Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
The explosive growth of datacenters that followed ChatGPT's debut in 2022 has shone a spotlight on the environmental impact of these power-hungry facilities.
But it's not just power we have to worry about. These facilities are capable of sucking down prodigious quantities of water.
In the US, datacenters can consume anywhere between 300,000 and four million gallons of water a day to keep the compute housed within them cool, Austin Shelnutt of Texas-based Strategic Thermal Labs explained in a presentation at SC24 in Atlanta this fall.
We'll get to why some datacenters use more water than others in a bit, but in some regions rates of consumption are as high as 25 percent of the municipality's water supply.
This level of water consumption, understandably, has led to concerns over water scarcity and desertification, which were already problematic due to climate change, and have only been exacerbated by the proliferation of generative AI. Today, the AI datacenters built to train these models often require tens of thousands of GPUs, each capable of generating 1,200 watts of power and heat.
However, over the next few years, hyperscalers, cloud providers, and model builders plan to deploy millions of GPUs and other AI accelerators requiring gigawatts of energy, and that means even higher rates of water consumption.
[...] One of the reasons that datacenter operators have gravitated toward evaporative coolers is because they're so cheap to operate compared to alternative technologies.
[...] In terms of energy consumption, this makes an evaporatively cooled datacenter far more energy efficient than one that doesn't consume water, and that translates to a lower operating cost.
[...] "You have to understand water is a scarce resource. Everybody has to start at that base point," he explained. "You have to be good stewards of that resource just to ensure that you're utilizing it effectively."
[...] While dry coolers and chillers may not consume water onsite, they aren't without compromise. These technologies consume substantially more power from the local grid and potentially result in higher indirect water consumption.
According to the US Energy Information Administration, the US sources roughly 89 percent of its power from natural gas, nuclear, and coal plants. Many of these plants employ steam turbines to generate power, which consumes a lot of water in the process.
[...] Understanding that datacenters are, with few exceptions, always going to use some amount of water, there are still plenty of ways operators are looking to reduce direct and indirect consumption.
[...] In locations where free cooling and heat reuse aren't practical, shifting to direct-to-chip and immersion liquid cooling (DLC) for AI clusters, which, by the way, is a closed loop that doesn't really consume water, can facilitate the use of dry coolers. While dry coolers are still more energy-intensive than evaporative coolers, the substantially lower and therefore better power use effectiveness (PUE) of liquid cooling could make up the difference.
[...] While datacenter water consumption remains a topic of concern, particularly in drought-prone areas, Shelnutt argues the bigger issue is where the water used by these facilities is coming from.
"Planet Earth has no shortage of water. What planet Earth has a shortage of, in some cases, is regional drinkable water, and there is a water distribution scarcity issue in certain parts of the world," he said.
To address these concerns, Shelnutt suggests datacenter operators should be investing in desalination plants, water distribution networks, on-premises wastewater treatment facilities, and non-potable storage to support broader adoption of evaporative coolers.
While the idea of first desalinating and then shipping water by pipeline or train might sound cost-prohibitive, many hyperscalers have already committed hundreds of millions of dollars to securing onsite nuclear power over the next few years. As such, investing in water desalination and transportation may not be so far fetched.
More importantly, Shelnutt claims that desalinating and shipping water from the coasts is still more efficient than using dry coolers or refrigerant-based cooling tech.