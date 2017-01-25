The batteries that power today's electronics are a lot more incredible than we often give them credit for. We've come a long way from the days of nickel-cadmium and even nickel-metal hydride cells, with lithium-based chemistry offering superior capacity and discharge characteristics (if only they didn't have that annoying tendency to burst into flame). But for as far as we've come, it always feels like the next big thing could be right around the corner, as advocates hype next-gen battery tech. We've only just started to see silicon-carbon batteries emerge, capable of storing even more energy in smaller spaces, and we've been hugely curious to see who might take advantage of them next.

[...] asserting that Samsung is planning to use a silicon-carbon battery in the Galaxy S26.

That could be a major step forward, and may not even be the only new battery technology Samsung could be thinking of using; this rumor arrives just a day after a report in South Korea's TheElec that discussed the company's interest in novel battery construction, and specifically, increasing capacity through stacked electrodes. Already used in larger solutions like car batteries, Samsung may be considering a similar approach for smartphones.