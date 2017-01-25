Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 16 submissions in the queue.

Samsung Could Use New Extra Thin Battery Tech

posted by janrinok on Saturday January 18, @07:42PM   Printer-friendly
from the new-battery-tech-that-isn't-vapor? dept.
Hardware News

upstart writes:

Samsung could make the Galaxy S26 extra thin with new battery tech:

The batteries that power today's electronics are a lot more incredible than we often give them credit for. We've come a long way from the days of nickel-cadmium and even nickel-metal hydride cells, with lithium-based chemistry offering superior capacity and discharge characteristics (if only they didn't have that annoying tendency to burst into flame). But for as far as we've come, it always feels like the next big thing could be right around the corner, as advocates hype next-gen battery tech. We've only just started to see silicon-carbon batteries emerge, capable of storing even more energy in smaller spaces, and we've been hugely curious to see who might take advantage of them next.

[...] asserting that Samsung is planning to use a silicon-carbon battery in the Galaxy S26.

That could be a major step forward, and may not even be the only new battery technology Samsung could be thinking of using; this rumor arrives just a day after a report in South Korea's TheElec that discussed the company's interest in novel battery construction, and specifically, increasing capacity through stacked electrodes. Already used in larger solutions like car batteries, Samsung may be considering a similar approach for smartphones.

See also:

Original Submission


«  Early, Prescient Document on the WWW
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Samsung Could Use New Extra Thin Battery Tech | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.