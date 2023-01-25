Stories
New California Law Criminalizing AI Generated Child Porn Claims First Arrest

Frosty Piss writes:

https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2025/01/under-new-law-cops-bust-famous-cartoonist-for-ai-generated-child-sex-abuse-images/

Late last year, California passed a law against the possession or distribution of child sex abuse material that has been generated by AI. The law went into effect on January 1, and Sacramento police announced yesterday that they have arrested their first suspect, 49-year-old Pulitzer-prize-winning cartoonist Darrin Bell. The new law, which you can read here, declares that AI-generated CSAM is harmful, even without an actual victim. "The creation of CSAM using AI is inherently harmful to children because the machine-learning models utilized by AI have been trained on datasets containing thousands of depictions of known CSAM victims, revictimizing these real children by using their likeness to generate AI CSAM images into perpetuity."

